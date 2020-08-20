Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods’ first round at the Northern Trust shot by shot

Tiger Woods’ quest to make golf history once again begins this week at TPC Boston.

The 15-time major champion is teeing it up Thursday morning in the first round of the Northern Trust, the first of three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Last year Rory McIlroy joined Woods to become just the second two-time winner of the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoff event. Woods won the inaugural FedEx Cup title in 2007 and again in 2009.

The 82-time winner on Tour will play alongside Dylan Frittelli and Matthew Fitzpatrick for the first two rounds this week, starting Thursday morning at 8:37 a.m. ET off the 10th tee. Follow along for shot-by-shot updates from his round.

Hole 12 – Par 4

Tiger went 3-wood off the tee on No. 10 so that means this is his first driver of the day at the 12th and it is absolutely nuked down the fairway. He’s on the right side of the fairway with about 220 yards left to the hole, which is nestled on the back of the green.

Hole 11 – Par 3

First par 3 of the day for the Cat, playing just over 200 yards. Tiger flights this one to the middle of the green, about 25 feet from the front-left pin. Useful. This was a good-looking miss, curling right around the back of the cup. Tiger had the break perfectly, just not the speed. Another par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2.

Hole 10 – Par 4

And we’re off! This one from Tiger starts off right down the middle but fades a bit to the right and rolls into the first cut rough. His approach was right on line but is pretty short of the hole. Either just a club short or the rough was that thick, either way, we’re putting on the first for birdie from about 40 feet. Birdie putt lags close to the hole for a tap-in par. Next.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.

Pre-round

Blue shirt. Black pants. The Big Cat looks comfortable warming up before his round.

🏌 @TigerWoods and other stars warm up on the range ahead of the first round @TheNTGolf. https://t.co/XyqwU3uO4h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2020



