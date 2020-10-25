Tracker: Tiger and Phil grouped together in final round at Zozo Championship

Tiger and Phil, Phil and Tiger. The stars have aligned for a final-round grouping at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. It’s the 38th time they’ve played together in a final round, tying Mickelson with Ernie Els for most rounds played with Woods on Sundays all-time.

It would a dream come true if they were in one of the final groups rather than 16 strokes behind leader Justin Thomas, but as undercards go, this one doesn’t stink.

After Tiger shot a miserable 76 on Thursday, he trimmed 10 shots off his score on Friday, tying the biggest one day improvement in his career. Tiger fought his swing on Saturday, shooting a 1-under 71 at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. Given that this is Tiger’s first tournament since missing the cut at the U.S. Open in September and could be his only start before the Masters, Tiger will be working hard to prep for Augusta.

The third man in today’s threesome? Adam Long, who recognized that one name is not like the others.

Not sure exactly how many combined wins in this group but it's a lot, plus one. @PGATOUR @zozo pic.twitter.com/OJuTC3FGPC — Adam Long (@aLongShot) October 25, 2020





Sit back, relax and enjoy Tiger’s final round in all its glory at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, near Los Angeles.

Hole 13 – Par 5

Tiger drove it 294 into the right rough. He advanced it 164 yards into the fairway, leaving a wedge shot of 121 yards. Tiger may have been caught in between clubs and he catches the fall front and rolls off the green. Tiger’s wedges were dialed in Friday, but otherwise not so much. His ball comes to rest 43 feet short of the hole. He takes 2 putts from there. Another par on a par 5. No bueno. But Phil made a sloppy six, so, if they were playing a match today, it would be a win for Tiger.

TIGER ON THE DAY: +1 (-2 overall)

Tiger Vs Phil: Tiger 1 up

Hole 12 – Par 3

Tiger’s tee shot at the 196-yard hole sails long and right of the green. He’s going to have a delicate pitch from 26 feet off the green. Tough shot but he can’t like the result as it rolls 19 feet past the hole. Tiger, who ranks 62nd in Strokes Gained: Putting, misses another putt. This one drifts left on him. First bogey of the day. Phil makes a bogey, too, so no blood between those two if they were playing a match.

TIGER ON THE DAY: +1 (-2 overall)

Tiger Vs Phil: All Square

Hole 11 – Par 5

Tiger drives it 281 into the right side of the fairway. From 220 yards, he hangs it a bit to the right, begging it to “get lucky,” but it doesn’t. His ball lands in the front green side bunker. Tiger blasts out to 8 feet below the hole. He misses the birdie putt. Par, it is. He won’t be happy making par on any of Sherwood’s five par 5s.

Phil reached the green in 2 and made a 2-putt birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E (-3 overall)

Tiger Vs Phil: All Square

Hole 10 – Par 4

Tiger’s sporting his Sunday red short, but it’s covered by a black sweater. He’s otherwise in black head to toe. Phil meanwhile has a rain vest on and is rocking two gloves on to counter a late-morning sprinkle.

Tiger’s drive travels 281 yards, but he pulled it on to the side of a hill in the left rough. He gouges it out and on to the green, but he’s got work to do. He’s 49 feet short of the cup and comes up short more than 5 feet short. But not a problem for Tiger. He sinks it for par. Phil lips out his par putt, taking 3 whacks from 17 feet.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E (-3 overall)

Tiger Vs Phil: Tiger 1 up