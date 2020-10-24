Tracker: Tiger looks to build on Friday 66 at Zozo

Are you ready for some live, shot-by-shot analysis of the one, the only Tiger Woods? We’ve got you covered.

After Tiger shot a miserable 76 on Thursday, he trimmed 10 shots off his score on Friday, tying the biggest one day improvement in his career. Tiger enters the weekend at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood 12 shots off the pace, and T-66 in the 77-man field. In other words, a Saturday charge likely won’t get him in the trophy hunt for win No. 83, but the man needs his reps to prep for his title defense next month at Augusta National. There were some very encouraging signs on Friday after a dismal showing in Round One. Sit back, relax and enjoy Tiger’s third round in all its glory at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, near Los Angeles.

Hole 10 – Par 4

Tiger is grouped today with Canadian Adam Hadwin and Chan Kim, a 30-year-old former Arizona State golfer who competes regularly on the Japan Golf Tour. Imagine this has to be a dream come true for him…to play with Hadwin, of course.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E (-2 overall)