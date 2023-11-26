Tracker: Every new Michigan State football staff hire under new head coach Jonathan Smith

The Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State football is here, and things are moving quickly, as Smith assembles his staff with an attempt to get up to speed and prepared for recruiting, transfer portal moves, and more.

It is very interesting to see what Smith will do with his staff. Oregon State is a team that had less talent than MSU has the last two years, but has had way more success in that span than Michigan State (let’s just call it how it is), and several of the Beavers’ assistant coaches had earned a lot of respect around the country.

However, Smith won’t just be able to copy and paste his staff from Oregon State. It’s possible that at least one of those guys (likely Trent Bray, but we’ll see) will be a prime candidate to become the next head coach at Oregon State, and Smith will also need to grab a few assistant coaches who have experience recruiting in the Midwest and the South, which was a knock on Smith considering he’s spent his whole career recruiting on the West Coast.

Below, we will keep track of every new hire brought in by Smith to fill out his staff.

OL Coach: Jim Michalczik

Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Role: Offensive Line coach

Where he was before: Oregon State (2018-2023)

Story: Read Here

TE Coach: Brian Wozniak

Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Role: Tight Ends coach

Where he was before: Oregon State (2018-2023)

Story: Read Here

RB Coach: Keith Bhonapha

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Role: Running Backs coach

Where he was before: Oregon State (2023)

Story: Read Here

Director of Player Personnel: Cole Moore

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Role: Director of Player Personnel

Where he was before: Oregon State (2023)

Story: Read Here

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire