Tracker: Every new Michigan State football staff hire under new head coach Jonathan Smith
The Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State football is here, and things are moving quickly, as Smith assembles his staff with an attempt to get up to speed and prepared for recruiting, transfer portal moves, and more.
It is very interesting to see what Smith will do with his staff. Oregon State is a team that had less talent than MSU has the last two years, but has had way more success in that span than Michigan State (let’s just call it how it is), and several of the Beavers’ assistant coaches had earned a lot of respect around the country.
However, Smith won’t just be able to copy and paste his staff from Oregon State. It’s possible that at least one of those guys (likely Trent Bray, but we’ll see) will be a prime candidate to become the next head coach at Oregon State, and Smith will also need to grab a few assistant coaches who have experience recruiting in the Midwest and the South, which was a knock on Smith considering he’s spent his whole career recruiting on the West Coast.
Below, we will keep track of every new hire brought in by Smith to fill out his staff.
OL Coach: Jim Michalczik
Role: Offensive Line coach
Where he was before: Oregon State (2018-2023)
TE Coach: Brian Wozniak
Role: Tight Ends coach
Where he was before: Oregon State (2018-2023)
RB Coach: Keith Bhonapha
Role: Running Backs coach
Where he was before: Oregon State (2023)
Director of Player Personnel: Cole Moore
Role: Director of Player Personnel
Where he was before: Oregon State (2023)
