Tracker for Bills’ 2021 undrafted rookie signings
The 2021 NFL draft is all over, but the fun is just beginning.
After making eight selections in the seven-round extravaganza, the Bills now how a change to sign players who went undrafted.
Such players can turn out to be diamonds in the rough. The Bills’ roster has several veterans that entered the league this route, such as Cole Beasley, Levi Wallace and Mario Addison.
Eventually the Bills will announce their final list of UDFAs, but prior to that, many will be reported on. We’ll do our be to stay on top of them here.
Your 2021 Bills UDFA tracker:
USC Trojans cornerback Olaijah Griffin. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Olaijah Griffin | CB | USC
https://twitter.com/DraftDiamonds/status/1388663477292699651
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Nick McCloud. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nick McCloud | CB | Notre Dame
https://twitter.com/NickMcCloud4_/status/1388645848628748292?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388645848628748292%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes
Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Syrus Tuitele | OL | Fresno State
https://twitter.com/FresnoStateFB/status/1388633119159316483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388633119159316483%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes
Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) is tackled by San Diego State Aztecs safety Tariq Thompson/ Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tariq Thompson | S | San Diego State
https://twitter.com/radiohauser/status/1388634722272694273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388634722272694273%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes
San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Tre Walker. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tre Walker | WR | San Jose State
https://twitter.com/SanJoseStateFB/status/1388636123732221953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388636123732221953%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes
Bowling Green Falcons tight end Quintin Morris (Gannett photo)
Quintin Morris | TE | Bowling Green
https://twitter.com/HustleBelt/status/1388649384309673990?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388649384309673990%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes
