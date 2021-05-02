Tracker for Bills’ 2021 undrafted rookie signings

The 2021 NFL draft is all over, but the fun is just beginning.

After making eight selections in the seven-round extravaganza, the Bills now how a change to sign players who went undrafted.

Such players can turn out to be diamonds in the rough. The Bills’ roster has several veterans that entered the league this route, such as Cole Beasley, Levi Wallace and Mario Addison.

Eventually the Bills will announce their final list of UDFAs, but prior to that, many will be reported on. We’ll do our be to stay on top of them here.

Your 2021 Bills UDFA tracker:

USC Trojans cornerback Olaijah Griffin. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Olaijah Griffin | CB | USC

https://twitter.com/DraftDiamonds/status/1388663477292699651

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Nick McCloud. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Nick McCloud | CB | Notre Dame

https://twitter.com/NickMcCloud4_/status/1388645848628748292?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388645848628748292%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes

Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Syrus Tuitele | OL | Fresno State

https://twitter.com/FresnoStateFB/status/1388633119159316483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388633119159316483%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes

Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) is tackled by San Diego State Aztecs safety Tariq Thompson/ Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tariq Thompson | S | San Diego State

https://twitter.com/radiohauser/status/1388634722272694273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388634722272694273%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes

San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Tre Walker. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Walker | WR | San Jose State

https://twitter.com/SanJoseStateFB/status/1388636123732221953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388636123732221953%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes

Bowling Green Falcons tight end Quintin Morris (Gannett photo)

Quintin Morris | TE | Bowling Green

https://twitter.com/HustleBelt/status/1388649384309673990?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1388649384309673990%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buffalorumblings.com%2F2021%2F5%2F1%2F22414510%2F2021-nfl-draft-buffalo-bills-undrafted-free-agent-tracker-news-notes

