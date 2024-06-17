Track team recaps season of growth
Jun. 17—Sunday the Panthers came together to celebrate a fruitful season of track and field. They also used the time to say farewell to their six graduated seniors.
Girls
The Panther girls sent two events to the state meet, the first events to qualify since Kelsey Fields in 2021. The 4x800m relay team of Maylee Riley, Hope Henderson, Avery Staver and Payton Davis placed ninth in their heat, 21st overall with a 10:15.98. All four starters and the alternates return next season. The relay alternates were Karter Clayton, Braylee Pokorny, Reese Strunk and Ella Turner.
Staver earned an at-large berth in the 200m dash, placing 24th in her first appearance at state in a time of :26.88. Creston co-coach Clay Arnold recognized Staver as the team points leader for the season with 239.
Senior Grace Travis was honored as a four-year varsity letter winner and the senior class career points leader with 315.5.
"We have made huge strides in getting the girls track and field program back to where it needs to be," co-coach Maggie Arnold told the runners and their families. "The only way we can continue to grow and to have success in not only track and field, but all female athletics at CCHS, is to have everyone out again next season. You have to compete for your school in order to have success, which will, in turn, create a positive culture in the school."
All members of the team were presented with distinguished academic honors from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for a 3.77 cumulative GPA.
Maggie and Clay gave special thank you to assistant coaches Taylor Tanner and Brian Morrison as well as the parents.
"There are a lot of bad experiences coaches have with parents, but that is certainly not the case with the track and field parents," Maggie said. "Thank you for letting us coach your child, teaching them life-long lessons and growing them as athletes."
Boys
The boys team boasted 35 members including five seniors. The team sent five events to state and brought home the first medal since 2015.
Three relays qualified, the distance medley relay performing the best with a ninth-place finish and a new school record. The DMR was ran in 3:34.64 by Casen Dryden, Seth Gordon, Austin Evans and Brandon Briley. Alternates were Tyler Riley, Davin Wallace, Colby Brammer and Wyatt Goodenberger.
The 4x800m relay comprised of Evans, Riley, Wallace and Briley placed 24th and the 4x400m relay of Evans, Gordon, Wallace and Briley finished 20th.
Tom Mikkelsen and Briley each qualified in individual events. Mikkelsen took 10th in the shot put, throwing 51-06. Briley medaled in the boys 800m run in a PR time of 1:56.5, placing sixth.
"This was a big season for the boys track and field program," Maggie said. "The only way we can continue to grow and to have success in not only track and field, but all athletics at CCHS is to have everyone out again next season."
Clay recognized Briley as the season team points leader with 373. Briley was honored with fellow seniors Evans and Quinten Fuller as four-year letter winners. The two other seniors, Milo Staver and Anthony Eblen, were recognized as two-year letter winners.
All members of the team were presented with distinguished academic honors from the Iowa High School Athletic Union for a 3.22 cumulative grade point average.
GIRLS LETTER WINNERS
Managers:
Junior Savanna Davis
Freshman Nora Barton
Freshman
1st letter — Kinzley Downing
Alainah Galanakis
Janea Green-Ngang
Hope Henderson
Sidney McDonald
Reese Strunk
Josie Tallmon
Sophomores:
2nd letter — Abby Freeman
Braylee Pokorny
Maylee Riley
Ella Turner
1st letter — Sydney Hoffman
Avery Staver
Juniors:
3rd letter — Karter Clayton
Payton Davis
Mia Strunk
1st letter — Evy Marlin
Seniors:
4th letter — Grace Travis
Participation:
Sidney Staver
BOYS LETTER WINNERS
Freshman
1st letter — Hayden Levine
David Mohr
Colby Brammer
Wyatt Goodenberger
Durrell Haynes
Davin Wallace
Drake WIlson
Thomas Mikkelsen
Joshua Bunz
Sophomores:
2nd letter — Seth Gordon
1st letter — Kylen Parsons
Jameson McDonald
Juniors:
3rd letter — Tyson Looney
Tyler Riley
Brayden Schoon
2nd letter — Xander Drake
Casen Dryden
1st letter — Gavin Larson
Seniors:
4th letter — Austin Evans
Brandon Briley
Quinten Fuller
2nd letter — Milo Staver
Anthony Eblen
Participation:
Kylor Budrow
Johnathon Henry
Noah Richardson
Terrance Taylor
Jarrett Luther
Weston Trapp
Drake Pendegraft