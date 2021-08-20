Track star Sha'Carri Richardson makes comeback after Olympics ban

47 medalists who accounted for 62 medals in Tokyo will descend on Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Prefontaine Classic.

The intrigue: After missing the Olympics due to a marijuana suspension, American star Sha'Carri Richardson will race against all three Jamaican medal winners in the 100 meters.

Richardson will also run alongside Allyson Felix and Gabby Thomas in the women's 200 meters.

Other big names include Athing Mu (800 meters), Rai Benjamin (200-meter hurdles) and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

The last word: "I just want to let y'all know, this'll be the last time the Olympics don't see Sha'Carri Richardson," said Richardson following her suspension. "And I feel sorry for anybody who lines up against me when I come back."

