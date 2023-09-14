Track star Finley Huber adds even more speed for Harrison football

WEST LAFAYETTE — Harrison football coach Terry Peebles was standing near the finish line while timing 40-yard dashes last winter when he felt a gust of wind blow by.

He looked at the clock.

Looked at Finley Huber.

And then Peebles had an epiphany.

"When you have 6-foot-1, 205-pound guys who are one of the fastest guys in the state, if you can't do something with him, I am not a very good coach," Peebles said.

The only issue was Huber, about to enter his junior track season at the time, did not play football.

Despite three years of trying to convince him to strap on shoulder pads and a helmet, Huber politely declined.

This time, though, persistence won out.

More: Who is that guy? How Riley Perkins emerged as a senior star for Lafayette Jeff football

"They've been trying to get me to come out here since freshman year," Huber said Wednesday. "I decided to come out and see what I can do."

A former soccer goalie, Huber was a natural as the team's new punter.

But having a state qualifier in the 100 meters and not utilizing him elsewhere would be a waste of speed.

"He can help us at the receiver position and even carry the ball for us a little bit," Peebles said. "Had he played two or three years, we could use him a lot more. He just doesn't have a ton of football acumen."

But the running and cutting, that's natural.

Two Marion players tackle Finley Huber, Friday, Sept. 01, 2023 at Harrison Football Field. Harrison won 35-7.

And it's helping the Class 5A No. 8 Raiders, who've cashed in on finally convincing Huber to give football a try.

Huber has seven receptions for 124 yards this season, including a 59-yard touchdown reception in a win over Marion.

"I definitely wish I would've come out as a freshman or gotten into it in middle school," Huber said. "I am glad that I am not missing out on the opportunities."

Huber adds to a team already filled with speedsters in Carter Knoy, Chris Ferguson and Blake Soldati.

But they'd been through the football grind before.

Peebles only worry was what happened when, or if, someone caught Huber and laid a lick on him.

"He had never been hit before. The first day of full pads when we tackled, his eyes were silver dollars," Peebles said. "I asked him after practice how was it and he said it hurt. But he's a tough kid. He hasn't missed a rep this year."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Harrison (3-1) at Anderson (1-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

Series history: Harrison has won all 12 meetings, including 52-12 last season.

About Anderson: The Indians average 14.8 points and allow 38.5. ... After scoring a combined six points in its first two games, Anderson has put up 26 and 27 points, respectively, in its last two. ... Statistical leaders-Passing: Payton Fetty (29-63, 439 yards, 1 TD, 7 INT). ... Rushing: Antaviyon Reed (61 car., 246 yards, 3 TD). ... Receiving: Dontrez Fuller (20 rec., 300 yards, 1 TD). ... Defense: Jensen Shryock (31 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks), Steven Kline (31 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack). ... Kicking: Kline (2-4 PAT).

About Harrison: The Raiders average 30.3 points and allow 10.3 per game. ... Harrison has not allowed more than 15 points in its last seven regular season games. ... The Raiders are ranked eighth in the Class 5A Associated Press poll and ninth in the coaches poll. ... Statistical leaders — Passing: Cailix Dillon (38-46, 586 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT). ... Rushing: Chris Ferguson (40 car., 224 yards, 2 TD). ... Receiving: Carter Knoy 20 rec., 405 yards, 5 TD), Finley Huber (7 rec., 124 yards, 1 TD), Jackson Swathwood (3 rec., 109 yards, 2 TD). ... Defense: Jackson Mills (30 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack), Gavin Halsema (19 tackles, 2 TFL), Jackson Ketterer (18 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack). ... Kicking: Alex Stene (12-12 PAT, 2-3 FG, long of 40).

Coach Peebles' take: "We've got to get better offensively running between the tackles. This will be the first game this year where we've had our five starting offensive linemen all play together. Hopefully we can do a better job of that. ... Defensively, we might've had two or three bad plays (last week against McCutcheon). They just need to keep doing what they are doing and hopefully stay healthy."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Track star Finley Huber adds even more speed for Harrison football