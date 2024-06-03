Track season ends at state

Jun. 3—BLOOMINGTON — Barr-Reeve's Elle Knepp and Washington's Kapri Granger completed the 2024 track season at the State Finals on Friday night.

Senior Knepp finished 23rd in the 100 hurdles to end her high school career and will now run at IU next season, while Granger finished tied for 13th but still has another season of competition for Washington.

"Elle didn't have her best race on Friday at the State meet 100h preliminary. Although she had a great week of practice and looked strong, as Friday approached and was very hopeful to make the finals but that ended up not being the case. Elle had a bad start to the first hurdle and wasn't able to recover. She fought hard the whole race to make it back up but wasn't enough to make it to the finals and be on podium. She ended up 23rd in the whole state of Indiana. She ended her high school career with lots of accolades," said coach Jodi Knepp. "(She was a) State finalist for three years in a row. She was a three-time All-Conference champion 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and two-time in the 200 and Long Jump. She also a Sectional champion in the 100 hurdles three times, and four times in the 300 and long jump along with being regional champion in the 100 hurdles. Next year she will be attending IU after being admitted into the Kelley School of Business and will be running track for the Hoosiers."

Washington's Granger also competed in Bloomington in the pole vault.

Granger finished in a four-way tie for 13th place against 28 of the best competitors in pole vault in Indiana. She came in at 9'6 and cleared each of her bars on her first attempt (9'6", 10'0", 10'6"). Her 10'6" clearance tied the current pole vault school record that she already held.

"Our community sure did show up making sure Kapri felt the love, congratulations, and good luck vibes as she made her way through town escorted by several from our Washington Police Department. There's no doubt the sendoff with people of all ages cheering and holding signs along with so many supportive fans in the stands gave her an extra boost. Not everyone gets to experience something like that from their community so it's a quick reminder of yet another reason why it's a great place to live and raise a family," said WHS coach Kristin McGuire.

"After competing, she was able to embrace the environment reflecting on her accomplishments and how proud those surrounding her and how proud of herself she should be. She will have another year to compete as next year she will be a senior."