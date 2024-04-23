TRACK: SD sweeps team titles at Edinburgh

Apr. 22—EDINBURGH — The Cougars and Lady Cougars swept the team titles at the annual Edinburgh Relays.

For the girls, South Decatur tallied 116 points to take top honors. North Decatur was second with 82 followed by Hauser 72, Genesis 72, Edinburgh 30 and Southwestern 28.

South took first place in the high jump with the combined heights of Madisyn Danforth and Liz Bennett. The Lady Cougars also won the long jump with the combined jumps of Danforth and Bernice Tooley.

South's Kiley Best won the 100 hurdles in 16.85.

South's 4x100 relay team of B. Sundal, C. Schoettmer, M. Danforth and Z. Meer crossed the line first.

In the 4x400, South's team of B. Sundal, C. Schoettmer, L. Seegers and Danforth placed first.

The Lady Cougars' shot relay team of B. Sundal, C. Schoettmer, K.Sundal and Z. Meer took first place and the hurdle relay team finished second.

For the boys, South won the title with 117 points. Hauser was second with 102 followed by Genesis 66, Southwestern 62, North 60 and Edinburgh 18.

The Cougars took first in the high jump with the combined heights from Owen Arreola and Jayden Jackson Ray.

South won the discus with the duo of Deacon Cruser and Damon Gearhart.

South's McKinley Shook won the 110 hurdles in 15:77.

South's 4x100 relay team of took first and the 4x400 relay team of Arreola, Newby, Malone and Shook also crossed the line in first place.

South's hurdle relay team of McKinley, Will Martin, Michael Nobbe and Campbell Johanningman.

South hosts Crothersville for Senior Night Tuesday.

Rushville

INDIANAPOLIS — The RCHS track and field teams traveled to Warren Central Saturday to compete at the Dennis McNulty Invitational.

Rushville's Hunter Parmerlee was strong at the end of the night setting a personal best in the elite 2-mile event in 10:44. Carter Barnes and Liam Gurley also set personal bests in the discus at 124-8 and 117-6.

On the Lady Lions side, Jenna Lawler was the highlight for both teams, winning the shot put competition and placing sixth in the discus. Other personal bests were set by Josie Corn in the 3200 at 13:47 and Melaney Mahan in the 1600 at 6:23.

