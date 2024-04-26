TRACK: SD honors track and field seniors

Apr. 26—South Decatur honored 11 athletes on Senior Night, and many of them have been a part of the track and field program since junior high.

Senior Cougars included Owen Arreola, Deacon Cruser, Damon Gearhart, Donovan Hale, Campbell Johannigman, Conner Newby, McKinley Shook and Logan Wilkinson.

Lady Cougars seniors included Zoe Meer, Clair Schoettmer, Brayley Sundal and manager Mary Schwering.

Senior McKinley Shook continued his solid final year for the Cougars in the hurdles by breaking the school record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.94. The previous record of 15.03 was set by Trent Nobbe in 2019. McKinley also won the 300 hurdles and the high jump, while still anchoring the winning 4x400 relay team.

Junior Madisyn Danforth tied the school record in the long jump with a distance of 16-10. This matches the school record set by Donna Cooper in 1982. Danforth advanced to regional competition in the long jump last year. On Senior Night, Danforth also won the 200, long jump and she was part of the winning 4x100 relay team.

Senior Owen Arreola won the 100, 200, long jump and ran a leg of the winning 4x400 relay team.

Seniors Conner Newby (400, 4x800 relay) and Deacon Cruser (discus) also took first place honors for the Cougars.

Senior Zoe Meer had a stellar night, placing first in the 300 hurdles with a personal best 57.18, the shot put with a distance of 29-0, the discus with a personal best 89-1 and anchored the winning 4x100 relay.

Senior Brayley Sundal took first in the 100 and 400, and ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Coach Bethany Fromer said, "We have a huge freshmen group this year, 11 boys and six girls, and we are putting all the pieces together to see where each athlete can best benefit the team. The seniors and upperclassmen are helping our freshmen see the importance of how putting in the work and getting racing experience matters."

Coach Fromer noted that both teams have been flexible, not only with rescheduled early-season meets due to poor weather, but also in moving around events so athletes can stay healthy. South has battled a few minor injuries to this point, but some rest and solid practice days will aid the athletes moving forward.

