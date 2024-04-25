TRACK: Rushville sweeps ND, SD on the track

Apr. 24—RUSHVILLE — The Rushville track and field teams hosted North and South Decatur Monday in a meet that was postponed twice this season. Rushville made the wait worth it, winning the team title for the boys and the girls. night.

For the girls, the Lady Lions finished with 85 points. North was second with 42 and South was third with 37.

The Lions tallied 72.5 points to win the title for the boys. South was second with 61 and North was third with 32.5.

Rushville junior Jenna Lawler set a new school record in the shot put with a distance of 38-11.5 to win the event.

First place finishers for Rushville were:

* Pole vault: Logan Jacobs 9-9, Gabby Pavey 9-0

* Discus: Liam Gurley 115-3, Jenna Lawler 97-2

* Shot put: Jenna Lawler 38-11.5

* 4x800: Lions with Elijah Biggs, Isaac Schelle, Hunter Parmerlee, Brody Egerton in 9:29.83; Lady Lions team of Jorja Ellis, Mady Hankins, Mia Norvell, and Melaney Mahan in 11:45.19

* 1600: Melaney Mahan 6:25.92, Isaac Schelle 5:11.10

* 4x100: Lady Lions team of Railyn Combs, Carley Senour, Alayna Miller, and Leoni Boyer in a time of 53.68; Lions team of Quinn Barada, Nick Jarman, Chase Woolf and Harper Miller in a time of 46.52

* 400: Carley Senour 1:05.24

* 800: Mia Norvell 2:49.71; Elijah Biggs 2:20.25 (had a personal best 2:08 split in the 4x800 earlier in the meet)

* 200: Leoni Boyer 28.78, Chase Woolf 23.77

* 3200: Jorja Ellis 15:08.97

North Decatur

The Lady Chargers set several personal records in the meet at Rushville in which North placed second.

Senior Ella Kunz had a season best in discus with a throw of 97-0 for second place and placed second in shot put at 32-8.25.

Madi Allen won the 300 hurdles in a PR of 49.77. Allen also placed first in high jump with a jump of 4-10 and second in long jump with a jump of 14-2.

Freshman Emerson Gunn placed second in the 3200 with a 45 second PR of 16:10.27. Freshman Elli Johnson placed fourth in the 800 with a PR time of 3:11.45 and third in the 1600 in 6:52.67.

Freshman Mallory Dehaven had a PR in the 800 with a time of 3:15.39 and placed fourth in the 1600 with a time of 7:20.40. Freshman Layla Fellows finished with a PR in shot put with a throw of 23-0.5.

Freshman Sarah Moeller placed first in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.42, second in high jump with a jump of 4-8, and third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.69. Lauren Miller was fourth in the 3200 in 17:16.24. Ava Luckoski was third in the 100 in 14.3, third in the 200 in 29.69, and fourth in long jump at 12-10.25.

The 4x800 team of Mallory Dehaven, Emmesron Gunn, Lauren Miller and Ava Lecher ran a 12:59.79 a 20 second season best. The 4x100 team of Sarah Moeller, Mary Stier, Ava Luckoski, and Madi Allen ran a 54.6 a 2 second season. The 4x400 of Sara Litmer, Ellie Johnson, Mary Stier and Ava Lecher ran a 5:18.35.

