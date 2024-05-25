Track Roundup: Wilson earns eight runners-up at Class D meet

May 24—Wilson wasn't able to bring home a sectional title on both sides but still had a host of competitors finish in second place.

On the girls side, Wilson finished seventh in the Class D standings overall with 43 points. Franklinville won the overall sectional title with 69 points.

Allegany-Limestone was second (63), Tapestry Charter was third (61) and Clymer/Sherman/Panama and Holland were tied for fourth (52.5).

Eighth-grader Addison Elia, sophomore Isabella Thrush and junior Marisa Schultz placed second, both individually and collectively for the Lakewomen. The trio, along with Savanna Jones, ran a 52.51 seconds in the girls 4x100-meter relay and finished only behind Tapestry Charter's time of 51.11.

Eighth-grader Elia then ran a personal best of 2:29.01 in the 800. Thrush finished second in the long jump at 15 feet, 3/4 inches, while Schultz finished second in the pole vault at 8-6.

On the girls side, Barker finished ninth with 32 points and had one runner-up placeholder. Sophomore Jordyn Kinne ran a 16.75 in the 100 hurdles.

After defending her Niagara-Orleans League championship title nine days ago, senior Keira Dalton placed third in the girls discus with a toss of 104-1. Dalton had placed sixth at sectionals last year with a toss of 79-11.

Classmate Emma Evans placed fourth in the 3,000 with a time of 11:44.34. Evans finished third in the 1,500 with a time of 5:26.89 at sectionals last year.

On the boys side, Wilson finished sixth in the standings with 39 points. Randolph won the Class D title with 132 points.

Maple Grove finished in second (85), followed by Tapestry Charter (61), Holland (59) and Frewsburg (45) to round out the top-5.

Jack Mahar finished second in two events for the Lakemen. The senior had a 11-6 finish in the pole vault.

Mahar, Jack Ingwersen, Michael Ruble and Aidan Neumann ran a 45.17 in the 4x100, trailing only Tapestry Charter's time of 44.04.

Junior Jaydan Ruble was the Lakemen's other individual to place second. He ran a time of 10.36.22 in the 3,000 steeplechase.

Barker, meanwhile, finished 12th in the standings with nine points. Junior Wyatt Payne placed second in the boys discus at 133-5, 10 feet off of Holland's Ryan Olesky's winning toss of 143-5.

Newfane has four winners at Class C meet

With a total of four champions each, the Panthers boys and girls teams finished in third place in their respective divisions at the sectional championships Friday in Alden.

On the girls side, the Panthers finished third with 78 points, 81 points behind the leader Southwestern. Salamanca placed second with 89 points, while Portville finished fourth (55) and Silver Creek placed fifth (37).

After finishing runner-up in the 3,000-meter last year, Kylie Bowman finished with a win in her final run at sectionals. The senior won the girls 1,500 with a time of 5 minutes, 20.43 seconds, besting the field by nearly four seconds.

Jayde Jerge was the other winner for Newfane. The sophomore ran a time of 2:31.24 in the 800.

The Roy-Hart girls placed sixth overall in the standings with 35 points. Senior Sophia Santella was the Rams' lone victor in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet.

On the boys side, Newfane finished third with 68.5 points, 97.5 points behind champion Southwestern. However, the Panthers trailed Cleveland Hill by only 7.5 points for second. Roy-Hart placed fourth with 61.5 points, while Silver Creek was fifth with 48.

After a runner-up finish last year at sectionals, senior Ben Dickinson won the triple jump. Dickinson's winning attempt was 42-11.75 and entered sectionals with the fourth highest attempt in the section at 43-2.5

Junior Liam Betteridge represented the Panthers by winning the boys 3,200. Betteridge ran a time of 10:51.27, nearly 10 seconds faster than the field.

Roy-Hart's lone winner was Jayden Swygert in the boys long jump. The senior won with an attempt of 21-05.5 and later placed fifth in the triple jump at 40-10.25, where he is currently sixth in the section (42-6.25).

