Track roundup: Sheridan's Tate Ruthers passed a big test at the Heath Invitational.

HEATH — Tate Ruthers was pushed to the limit on Saturday.

Sheridan's junior distance ace ran into a pair of stiff challenges in a deep field at the Hank Smith Invitational at Heath High School.

He showed he could hang with some of the best, winning the 3200 and placing second in the 1600 as Sheridan placed eighth of 18 teams.

Ruthers ran a 9:33.94 to win the 3200 in a race that saw Mount Gilead junior Will Baker clock at 9:33.95 and Heath senior Tucker See run 9:36.1.

The 1600 also went down to the wire. Ruthers ran 4:27.2 , while Fairfield Union standout Nathan Phillips, who finished just three seconds behind Ruthers at the state cross country meet, edged him at 4:26.6.

Hunter Adams added a win in the 400 (:52.20) and Simon Conrad a title in the 800 (2:03.6) for Sheridan, which finished with 47 points.

West Muskingum's 4x200 relay of Jaxson Prang, Dustin Brown, Grant Rogers and Lane Kennedy won in 1:33.2, while Prang and Kennedy joined Carter Winland and Tavyn Hains on the 4x100 relay that was fourth (:44.92).

Zanesville sophomore Camron Willett was second in the 110 hurdles (:15.82), River View freshman Gavin Bahmer was third in the high jump (5-8) and Meadowbrook's Talan Cannon was third in the shot (45-10 3/4).

Fairfield Union won with 97, followed by Licking Valley (74), Mount Vernon (71), Delaware Buckeye Valley (59) and Mount Gilead (57). West was 10th (23).

In the girls meet, Sheridan was fourth of 18 teams as Beckett Strong won the 800 (2:23.1), was on the 4x200 team with Kenzi Perkins, Claire Shriner and Siennah Ramirez that was second (1:52.5) and on the 4x400 relay with Shriner, Ramirez and Nora Covey that was fourth (4:19.5).

Lily Dennis won the discus (114-6) and was second in the shot (32-11 3/4), while teammate Isabella King was second in the discus (110-5). Perkins was fourth in the high jump (4-8) and Shriner fourth in the 100 hurdles (:17.26) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (:49.83).

River View was fifth (48 2/3) behind Chloee Adams' win in the high jump (4-10).

Caily Shriver was third in the 400 (1:03.5) and anchored the 4x200 relay with Courtney Bookless, Alyssa Fox and Annie Killiany that was third (1:54.1). Bookless was also fifth in the 100 (:13.58).

Avery Black was third in the long jump (14-10 1/2) for Meadowbrook; Karrah Singleton took fourth in the 3200 (12:15.0) and was on the 4x800 relay with Taylor Forbes, Marabelle Thornberry and Grace Kackley that was fourth.

Black teamed with Aaliyah Berger, Kaylee Minney and Catherine Stoney for a fourth in the 4x100 (:54.10).

Maysville's Isabella Van Wey took home the shot (36-10) and was fifth in the discus (98-0), while West Muskingum's Molly Spiker was second in the 300 hurdles (:48.28) and fourth in the long jump (15-1 1/2).

Morgan boys third at Warren Invite: Strong sprinters paced the Raiders to 75 points at the 10-team Warren Invitational.

Kyle Campbell was second (:11.11) and Adam Cooper third (:11.37) in the 100, while both ran on the winning 4x100 relay with Braylon Miller and Hayden Bankes that clocked at :45.60. That same squad was second in the 4x200 (1:34.22).

Jaxon Pauley was second in the long jump (19-4 3/4) and fourth in the high jump (5-10); Cooper was third in the 300 hurdles (:43.37).

Logan won the meet with 173 1/2 and Warren was second (164); Philo was fourth (62) and New Lexington eighth (30).

Aidan Mahon won the 400 (:51.71) and long jump (20-1 1/2) and was third in the 200 (:23.98) for Philo; Alex Evans was third in the 110 hurdles (:16.43) and Deacon Scott fourth in the 110 hurdles (:16.44) and 300 hurdles (:44.34).

Mahon, Scott, Mahon and Jacob Savage were third in the 4x200 (1:35.0).

New Lexington's 4x100 relay of Carson Kellogg, Allen Robey, Myles Wilson and Mason Klingler was third (:46.59).

In the girls meet, Philo was fifth (45), Morgan sixth (44) and New Lexington ninth (21). Logan won with 187 points and Warren took second (138).

Makenna Staker was second in the 300 hurdles (:49.93), Halli Harris third in the 100 (:13.22) and 200 (:28.05) and Jenna Lytton fourth in the 1600 (5:57.0); Lytton, Emma Swope, Caitlyn Bowen and Aubree Ford were fourth in the 4x800 (12:25.4).

Ava Davis was fourth in the 400 (1:03.7) for Morgan and ran on the 4x200 relay with Gianna Myers, Maya Davis and Aleah Bogue that was third (1:54.5). They were also third in the 4x400 relay (4:30.4). Myers was also third in the long jump (15-3 3/4).

Jacelynn Bowen raced to a win in the 100 hurdles (:15.84) and was fifth in the 300 hurdles (:51.95) to pace New Lex.

