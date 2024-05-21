Track regionals will be contested Tuesday

Local and area track and field athletes will be competing in regional meets today.

The Class 3A Region 1 Track and Field Meet is at Marshall County High School.

In the boys 1,600-meter run, Owensboro’s Juan Quintana is the top seed. Bryce Revo from Muhlenberg County is second seed, Apollo’s Emmitt Brock and Josh Thomas are third and fourth seeds respectively, and Daviess County’s Asher Alvey is fifth seed.

Revo is top seed in the boys 800. Apollo’s Brock is seeded third.

Owensboro’s Kaden McKnight is the third seed in the boys 110 hurdles.

Apollo’s Keaton Boling is the second seed in the 3,200.

Apollo’s Demetrius Holloway is second seed in the boys 300 hurdles.

Apollo’s Jamarie Washington is the top seed and Owensboro’s Emsley Hancock is the second seed in the boys 400.

Apollo’s 4x100 boys relay team is seeded third.

Muhlenberg County’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams are each seeded third.

Apollo is seeded first and Daviess County is seeded second in the boys 4x800 relay.

Kolyn Cruz from Daviess County is second seed in the boys discus.

Apollo’s Conner Crabtree is seeded third in the high jump.

Daviess County’s Connor White is second seed in the long jump.

In the girls 1,600 run, Apollo’s Ava Falloway is top seed and Muhlenberg County’s Mallory Wilson is second seed.

Analea Sanders from Apollo is top seed in the girls 100. Owensboro’s Keeli Hanley is third seed.

Anslee Roberson from Apollo is top seed in the girls 100 hurdles. Owensboro’s Lilah Stanley is third seed.

In the girls 200, Apollo’s Emily Bertke is second seed, Hanley from Owensboro is third seed, Sanders from Apollo is fourth seed.

Falloway is the top seed in the girls 3,200. Dakota McCaslin from Daviess County is the second seed and Adyson Mattingly from Apollo is the third seed.

Owensboro’s Ella Carter is the top seed and Lilah Stanley is the third seed in the 300 hurdles.

Apollo’s Alivia Norris is the third seed in the girls 400.

Apollo is the second seed and Owensboro the third seed in the girls 4x100 relay. Owensboro is the second seed and Apollo the third seed in the 4x200 relay, and the 4x400 relay.

Daviess County is the second seed and Owensboro the third seed in the 4x800 relay.

Lucy Spaw from Daviess County is the second seed in the girls 800.

Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo is the top seed in the discus, and she is the top seed in the shot put.

Ellie Girten from Daviess County is the second seed in the high jump, and Owensboro’s Nakiyah Voyles the third seed.

Emily Bertke from Apollo is the top seed in the long jump. Owensboro’s Kianna November is the second seed, and Daviess County’s Rachel Moran is the third seed. November is the top seed in the triple jump, and Bertke is the second seed.

The Class 1A Region 2 Track and Field Meet will be at Green County High School.

Ben Baker from Hancock County and Russ Boarman from Owensboro Catholic are seeded second and third, respectively, in the boys 100.

Owensboro Catholic is the third seed in the boys 4x100 relay. Catholic is also seeded third in the boys 4x200 relay, and the 4x400 relay.

Cameron Woodward from Catholic is the third seed in the triple jump.

Wyatt Emmick from Hancock is seeded second in the 110 hurdles, and second seed in the 300 hurdles.

Braiden Davis from McLean County is seeded third in the boys 200.

Emmitt Meserve from Hancock County is the third seed in the boys 3,200.

Alex Basham from Hancock is the third seed in boys discus, and third seed in the shot put.

In the girls 1,600, McLean County’s Amelia Aull is second seed and Owensboro Catholic’s Peyton Reid is the third seed.

Mallary Bailey is third seed in the girls 100. Bailey is second seed in the 100 hurdles.

McLean County’s girls 4x200 relay is the top seed. McLean County is the second seed in the 4x400 relay.

Catholic is the top seed in the girls 4x800 relay.

Aubrey Ezell from Catholic is the second seed in the high jump.