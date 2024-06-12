'A track record of forward planning' at Leeds

[BBC]

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper's Scotland kick-off Euro 2024 against hosts Germany in Munich on Friday - the same day the transfer window opens.

Out-of-contract Cooper, 32, is in talks about extending his stay while in the meantime, supporters will follow the action in Germany while scrolling through all the players linked with manager Daniel Farke's second promotion push.

Pre-season plans are being revealed but fans really want to know whose name they can have printed on next season's kit. Following every suggestion out there will send you insane - but the appetite for news and opinion is insatiable.

In the round-up of transfer 'news' you will have seen Crysencio Summerville emerging as a £30m transfer target for Liverpool while Wolves are poised to beat Leeds to sign Southampton and Scotland forward Che Adams on a free transfer.

Chief executive and club director Angus Kinnear, a self-confessed football romantic, once told me how wild speculation around signings is not to be treated as an imposter. Inaccurate as much of the transfer gossip tends to be, his view is that it keeps a club's name in the spotlight. It is part of the game.

However, let us deal with the facts. After missing out on promotion by the narrowest of margins, it is inarguable that United performed well in the transfer market last season.

Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon (on loan) and Ilia Gruev all performed well. During his 42 appearances, Glen Kamara proved he can cope with life at the top end of the Championship. There were promising moments from other loanees Jaidon Anthony and Connor Roberts while, despite heavy criticism from some quarters, Joel Piroe still finished as second top goalscorer with 14 in addition to the two he had scored at Swansea City.

The management team responsible for making those decisions remains intact, in conjunction with Farke, and has been further strengthened with Jordan Miles coming in from Aberdeen as head of recruitment.

Kinnear heads up the football side of the business while football adviser Nick Hammond will remain at the club throughout the summer with Gretar Steinsson as technical director.

The buck stops with chairman Paraag Marathe but there is a wealth of experience for him to lean on. There is now a track record of stability and forward planning, two traits not normally associated with summers at Elland Road.