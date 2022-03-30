Track profile: Richmond Raceway

Known as America‘s Premier Short Track, Richmond Raceway has played host to NASCAR racing since 1953, when Lee Petty drove a Dodge to victory on what was then a half-mile dirt track located at the Richmond Fairgrounds.

A lot has changed since then, and the track is now a 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval that has played host to more than 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

Located just outside the Richmond, Virginia, city limits, the track is among the most popular on the NASCAR circuit due to the traditionally tight racing that takes place at the historic facility.

In addition to the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visit the facility on a regular basis. As if that wasn’t enough, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also returned to the track in 2021 after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

Below is everything to know about Richmond Raceway.

Richmond Raceway

Track Profile

Ryan Preece, driver of the #6 Riverhead Raceway Chevrolet, wins the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on September 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/NASCAR)
Ryan Preece, driver of the #6 Riverhead Raceway Chevrolet, wins the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on September 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/NASCAR)

Track

Richmond Raceway

Location

Richmond, Virginia

Opened

1953

Length

0.75 miles

Surface

Asphalt

Originally known as Strawberry Hill due to the farm previously located on the site, what is now known as Richmond Raceway began life as a half-mile dirt track shortly after World War II. The track’s first race was held in 1946, with legendary open-wheel racer Ted Horn the winner.

While the track hosted NASCAR-sanctioned racing in the late 1940s, the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the track didn’t take place until 1953. The series returned to the facility two years later in 1955, and it has been a staple in Richmond, Virginia, ever since.

The track has been through several redesigns, including paving the former dirt track in 1968. The track became a 0.542-mile oval, but prior to the 1988 season, it was reconfigured into the current 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

Today, Richmond Raceway continues to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series twice every year. The NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also regularly visit the historic facility, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.

While Lee Petty may have won the inaugural race on the half-mile dirt oval in 1953, countless other NASCAR legends have also visited Victory Lane at the track. They include Speedy Thompson, Richard Petty, Ned Jarrett, David Pearson, Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, Davey Allison, Rusty Wallace, Bill Elliott, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, just to name a few.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series first visited Richmond Raceway in 1982, when Tommy Houston drove a Pontiac to victory ahead of Bubba Nissen. The track has since hosted the series 75 times.

Terry Labonte holds the distinction of winning the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway in 1995. Starting from the pole in a Chevrolet owned by Rick Hendrick, Labonte defeated Geoffrey Bodine by a margin of .006 seconds. After a 15-year break, Richmond Raceway welcomed the Truck Series back in 2020, with Grant Enfinger driving to victory lane in a Ford for ThorSport Racing.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour made its debut in Richmond, Virginia, in 1990. Driving a car owned by Curt Chase, Rick Fuller became the first Modified Tour winner in Richmond Raceway history. Legendary drivers like Ted Christopher, Mike Stefanik and Reggie Ruggiero are among the Modified Tour winners at the track.

Below are the all-time results from those series’ visits to Richmond Raceway dating back to the 1950s.

Justin Bonsignore, driver of the #51 Coastal Fiber Chevrolet, races during the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on September 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/NASCAR)
Justin Bonsignore, driver of the #51 Coastal Fiber Chevrolet, races during the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on September 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/NASCAR)

NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1953-06

4/19/53

Lee Petty

1955-16

5/22/55

Tim Flock

1956-12

4/29/56

Buck Baker

1957-16

5/5/57

Paul Goldsmith

1958-46

9/14/58

Speedy Thompson

1959-23

6/21/59

Tom Pistone

1959-38

9/13/59

Cotton Owens

1960-19

6/5/60

Lee Petty

1960-43

10/23/60

Speedy Thompson

1961-17

4/23/61

Richard Petty

1961-44

9/10/61

Joe Weatherly

1962-10

4/1/62

Rex White

1962-47

9/9/62

Joe Weatherly

1963-15

4/7/63

Joe Weatherly

1963-47

9/8/63

Ned Jarrett

1964-09

3/10/64

David Pearson

1964-53

9/14/64

Cotton Owens

1965-07

3/7/65

Junior Johnson

1965-49

9/18/65

David Pearson

1966-19

5/15/66

David Pearson

1966-44

9/11/66

David Pearson

1967-16

4/30/67

Richard Petty

1967-42

9/10/67

Richard Petty

1968-06

3/24/68

David Pearson

1968-41

9/8/68

Richard Petty

1969-14

4/13/69

David Pearson

1969-43

9/7/69

Bobby Allison

1970-05

3/1/70

James Hylton

1970-40

9/13/70

Richard Petty

1971-06

3/7/71

Richard Petty

1971-46

11/14/71

Richard Petty

1972-03

2/27/72

Richard Petty

1972-25

9/10/72

Richard Petty

1973-03

2/25/73

Richard Petty

1973-23

9/9/73

Richard Petty

1974-03

2/24/74

Bobby Allison

1974-24

9/8/74

Richard Petty

1975-03

2/23/75

Richard Petty

1975-26

10/12/75

Darrell Waltrip

1976-04

3/7/76

Dave Marcis

1976-23

9/12/76

Cale Yarborough

1977-03

2/27/77

Cale Yarborough

1977-23

9/11/77

Neil Bonnett

1978-03

2/26/78

Benny Parsons

1978-23

9/10/78

Darrell Waltrip

1979-04

3/11/79

Cale Yarborough

1979-24

9/9/79

Bobby Allison

1980-03

2/24/80

Darrell Waltrip

1980-24

9/7/80

Bobby Allison

1981-03

2/22/81

Darrell Waltrip

1981-24

9/13/81

Benny Parsons

1982-02

2/21/82

Dave Marcis

1982-23

9/12/82

Bobby Allison

1983-02

2/27/83

Bobby Allison

1983-23

9/11/83

Bobby Allison

1984-02

2/26/84

Ricky Rudd

1984-23

9/9/84

Darrell Waltrip

1985-02

2/24/85

Dale Earnhardt

1985-21

9/8/85

Darrell Waltrip

1986-02

2/23/86

Kyle Petty

1986-22

9/7/86

Tim Richmond

1987-03

3/8/87

Dale Earnhardt

1987-22

9/13/87

Dale Earnhardt

1988-02

2/21/88

Neil Bonnett

1988-22

9/11/88

Davey Allison

1989-04

3/26/89

Rusty Wallace

1989-22

9/10/89

Rusty Wallace

1990-02

2/25/90

Mark Martin

1990-22

9/9/90

Dale Earnhardt

1991-02

2/24/91

Dale Earnhardt

1991-22

9/7/91

Harry Gant

1992-03

3/8/92

Bill Elliott

1992-22

9/12/92

Rusty Wallace

1993-03

3/7/93

Davey Allison

1993-23

9/11/93

Rusty Wallace

1994-03

3/6/94

Ernie Irvan

1994-24

9/10/94

Terry Labonte

1995-03

3/5/95

Terry Labonte

1995-24

9/9/95

Rusty Wallace

1996-03

3/3/96

Jeff Gordon

1996-24

9/7/96

Ernie Irvan

1997-03

3/2/97

Rusty Wallace

1997-24

9/6/97

Dale Jarrett

1998-13

6/6/98

Terry Labonte

1998-25

9/12/98

Jeff Burton

1999-11

5/15/99

Dale Jarrett

1999-25

9/11/99

Tony Stewart

2000-11

5/6/00

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

2000-25

9/9/00

Jeff Gordon

2001-11

5/5/01

Tony Stewart

2001-26

9/8/01

Ricky Rudd

2002-11

5/5/02

Tony Stewart

2002-26

9/7/02

Matt Kenseth

2003-11

5/3/03

Joe Nemechek

2003-26

9/6/03

Ryan Newman

2004-11

5/15/04

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

2004-26

9/11/04

Jeremy Mayfield

2005-11

5/14/05

Kasey Kahne

2005-26

9/10/05

Kurt Busch

2006-10

5/6/06

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

2006-26

9/9/06

Kevin Harvick

2007-10

5/6/07

Jimmie Johnson

2007-26

9/8/07

Jimmie Johnson

2008-10

5/3/08

Clint Bowyer

2008-26

9/7/08

Jimmie Johnson

2009-10

5/2/09

Kyle Busch

2009-26

9/12/09

Denny Hamlin

2010-10

5/1/10

Kyle Busch

2010-26

9/11/10

Denny Hamlin

2011-09

4/30/11

Kyle Busch

2011-26

9/10/11

Kevin Harvick

2012-09

4/28/12

Kyle Busch

2012-26

9/8/12

Clint Bowyer

2013-09

4/27/13

Kevin Harvick

2013-26

9/7/13

Carl Edwards

2014-09

4/26/14

Joey Logano

2014-26

9/6/14

Brad Keselowski

2015-09

4/26/15

Kurt Busch

2015-26

9/12/15

Matt Kenseth

2016-09

4/24/16

Carl Edwards

2016-26

9/10/16

Denny Hamlin

2017-09

4/30/17

Joey Logano

2017-26

9/9/17

Kyle Larson

2018-09

4/21/18

Kyle Busch

2018-28

9/22/18

Kyle Busch

2019-09

4/13/19

Martin Truex, Jr.

2019-28

9/21/19

Martin Truex, Jr.

2020-28

9/12/20

Brad Keselowski

2021-09

4/18/21

Alex Bowman

2021-28

9/11/21

Martin Truex, Jr.

NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond Raceway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1982-02

2/20/82

Tommy Houston

1982-09

5/2/82

Butch Lindley

1982-25

9/11/82

Butch Lindley

1983-02

2/26/83

Sam Ard

1983-28

9/10/83

Morgan Shepherd

1984-02

2/25/84

Sam Ard

1984-24

9/8/84

Tommy Ellis

1985-21

9/7/85

Tommy Ellis

1986-25

9/6/86

Dale Earnhardt

1987-22

9/12/87

Mark Martin

1988-25

9/10/88

Harry Gant

1989-24

9/9/89

Bobby Hamilton

1990-02

2/24/90

Michael Waltrip

1990-25

9/8/90

Rick Mast

1991-02

2/23/91

Harry Gant

1991-26

9/6/91

Harry Gant

1992-03

3/7/92

Harry Gant

1992-26

9/11/92

Robert Pressley

1993-03

3/6/93

Mark Martin

1993-21

9/10/93

Mark Martin

1994-03

3/5/94

Joe Nemechek

1994-24

9/9/94

Kenny Wallace

1995-03

3/4/95

Kenny Wallace

1995-22

9/8/95

Dale Jarrett

1996-03

3/2/96

Jeff Purvis

1996-22

9/8/96

Kenny Wallace

1997-03

3/1/97

Mark Martin

1997-25

9/5/97

Steve Park

1998-14

6/5/98

Jeff Burton

1998-25

9/11/98

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

1999-12

5/14/99

Mark Martin

1999-26

9/10/99

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

2000-11

5/5/00

Jeff Green

2000-26

9/8/00

Jeff Burton

2001-11

5/4/01

Jimmy Spencer

2001-26

9/7/01

Jimmy Spencer

2002-10

5/3/02

Jason Keller

2002-26

9/6/02

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

2003-10

5/2/03

Kevin Harvick

2003-26

9/5/03

Johnny Sauter

2004-11

5/14/04

Kyle Busch

2004-26

9/10/04

Robby Gordon

2005-12

5/13/05

Carl Edwards

2005-28

9/9/05

Kevin Harvick

2006-11

5/5/06

Kevin Harvick

2006-28

9/8/06

Kevin Harvick

2007-11

5/4/07

Clint Bowyer

2007-28

9/7/07

Kyle Busch

2008-11

5/2/08

Denny Hamlin

2008-28

9/7/08

Carl Edwards

2009-09

5/1/09

Kyle Busch

2009-27

9/11/09

Carl Edwards

2010-09

4/30/10

Brad Keselowski

2010-27

9/10/10

Kevin Harvick

2011-09

4/29/11

Denny Hamlin

2011-27

9/9/11

Kyle Busch

2012-07

4/27/12

Kurt Busch

2012-25

9/7/12

Kevin Harvick

2013-07

4/26/13

Brad Keselowski

2013-25

9/6/13

Brad Keselowski

2014-08

4/25/14

Kevin Harvick

2014-25

9/5/14

Kyle Busch

2015-08

4/24/15

Denny Hamlin

2015-25

9/11/15

Chase Elliott

2016-08

4/23/16

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

2016-25

9/9/16

Kyle Busch

2017-08

4/29/17

Kyle Larson

2017-25

9/8/17

Brad Keselowski

2018-08

4/20/18

Christopher Bell

2018-27

9/21/18

Christopher Bell

2019-08

4/12/19

Cole Custer

2019-27

9/20/19

Christopher Bell

2020-24

9/11/20

Justin Allgaier

2020-25

9/12/20

Justin Allgaier

2021-25

9/11/21

Noah Gragson

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Richmond Raceway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1995-15

9/7/95

Terry Labonte

1996-17

9/5/96

Mike Skinner

1997-20

9/4/97

Bob Keselowski

1998-20

9/10/98

Jack Sprague

1999-21

9/9/99

Greg Biffle

2000-21

9/7/00

Rick Carelli

2001-19

9/6/01

Jack Sprague

2002-16

9/5/02

Tony Stewart

2003-17

9/4/03

Tony Stewart

2004-17

9/9/04

Ted Musgrave

2005-18

9/8/05

Mike Skinner

2020-16

9/10/20

Grant Enfinger

2021-06

4/17/21

John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Richmond Raceway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1990-03

4/8/90

Rick Fuller

1991-02

3/24/91

Mike Stefanik

1991-16

8/3/91

Reggie Ruggiero

1992-03

4/5/92

Doug Heveron

1993-01

4/3/93

Mike Stefanik

1997-23

11/1/97

Mike Stefanik

1999-04

5/13/99

Ted Christopher

2000-02

5/4/00

Reggie Ruggiero

2001-09

6/29/01

Tony Hirschman

2002-07

6/28/02

Todd Szegedy

2021-12

9/10/21

Ryan Preece

