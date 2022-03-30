Track profile: Richmond Raceway

Known as America‘s Premier Short Track, Richmond Raceway has played host to NASCAR racing since 1953, when Lee Petty drove a Dodge to victory on what was then a half-mile dirt track located at the Richmond Fairgrounds.

A lot has changed since then, and the track is now a 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval that has played host to more than 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

Located just outside the Richmond, Virginia, city limits, the track is among the most popular on the NASCAR circuit due to the traditionally tight racing that takes place at the historic facility.

In addition to the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visit the facility on a regular basis. As if that wasn’t enough, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also returned to the track in 2021 after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

Below is everything to know about Richmond Raceway.

Track Profile

Ryan Preece, driver of the #6 Riverhead Raceway Chevrolet, wins the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on September 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/NASCAR)

Track Richmond Raceway Location Richmond, Virginia Opened 1953 Length 0.75 miles Surface Asphalt

Originally known as Strawberry Hill due to the farm previously located on the site, what is now known as Richmond Raceway began life as a half-mile dirt track shortly after World War II. The track’s first race was held in 1946, with legendary open-wheel racer Ted Horn the winner.

While the track hosted NASCAR-sanctioned racing in the late 1940s, the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the track didn’t take place until 1953. The series returned to the facility two years later in 1955, and it has been a staple in Richmond, Virginia, ever since.

The track has been through several redesigns, including paving the former dirt track in 1968. The track became a 0.542-mile oval, but prior to the 1988 season, it was reconfigured into the current 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

Today, Richmond Raceway continues to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series twice every year. The NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also regularly visit the historic facility, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.

While Lee Petty may have won the inaugural race on the half-mile dirt oval in 1953, countless other NASCAR legends have also visited Victory Lane at the track. They include Speedy Thompson, Richard Petty, Ned Jarrett, David Pearson, Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, Davey Allison, Rusty Wallace, Bill Elliott, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, just to name a few.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series first visited Richmond Raceway in 1982, when Tommy Houston drove a Pontiac to victory ahead of Bubba Nissen. The track has since hosted the series 75 times.

Terry Labonte holds the distinction of winning the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway in 1995. Starting from the pole in a Chevrolet owned by Rick Hendrick, Labonte defeated Geoffrey Bodine by a margin of .006 seconds. After a 15-year break, Richmond Raceway welcomed the Truck Series back in 2020, with Grant Enfinger driving to victory lane in a Ford for ThorSport Racing.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour made its debut in Richmond, Virginia, in 1990. Driving a car owned by Curt Chase, Rick Fuller became the first Modified Tour winner in Richmond Raceway history. Legendary drivers like Ted Christopher, Mike Stefanik and Reggie Ruggiero are among the Modified Tour winners at the track.

Below are the all-time results from those series’ visits to Richmond Raceway dating back to the 1950s.

Justin Bonsignore, driver of the #51 Coastal Fiber Chevrolet, races during the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on September 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/NASCAR)

NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Richmond Raceway