Track profile: Langley Speedway

The 2022 season will see the historic Langley Speedway kick off its 72nd season of competitive, short-track racing.

During its seven decades of operation, Langley has served as a proving ground for many drivers that include seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, as well as current Cup Series drivers like Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Langley remains a hotspot for short track racing with a busy schedule that features plenty of marquee events that include the 14th Annual Hampton Heat, the Shawn Balluzzo Memorial 100 as well as the first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at the facility since 2019.

Local favorite Brenden Queen is looking to continue a recent string of success by tallying his third consecutive Langley track championship, but he will have to hold off plenty of talented veterans that include two-time champion Mark Wertz and four-time track champion Greg Edwards.

Below is everything to know about Langley Speedway.

Track Profile

LANGLEY, VA - JUNE 23, 2012: XXXX during the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Visit Hampton VA 175 held at Langley Speedway in Langley, VA on June 23, 2012. (2012 Jason D. Smith/Pixelcrisp for NASCAR)

Track Langley Speedway Location Hampton, Virginia Opened 1950 Length 0.397 miles Banking Six degrees in turns; Two degrees on straightaways Surface Asphalt

Prior to Langley‘s formal grand opening back in 1950, the property was known as Dude Ranch, which primarily hosted thoroughbred racing along with occasional stock car events.

Former promoter Henry Klich was responsible for revitalizing the track during its early years. Among Klich’s initiatives included bringing the first Cup Series race to Langley back in 1964 before later paving the facility ahead of its first planned Cup date in May of 1968.

The Cup Series left Langley after the 1970 season, but the track has remained popular amongst fans and drivers, with Lennie Pond, Elton Sawyer and C.E. Falk III all recording multiple track titles.

Only nine Cup Series events have taken place at Langley. David Pearson took home the most victories during that stretch with three consecutive wins while Richard Petty and Ned Jarrett each tallied two of their own.

Langley hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series twice a year from 1982-88 for a total of 14 appearances. Tommy Ellis, who won a track championship at Langley in 1975, led all other drivers with five victories at the facility. Jack Ingram followed closely behind him with four of his own.

The 2010s saw Langley branch out to host NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Whelen Modified Tour events. Drivers like William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece and others each got to add to the track‘s storied history by visiting Victory Lane.

Below are the complete lists of winners across all NASCAR divisions at Langley along with the track champions since 1963.

LANGLEY, VA - JUNE 23, 2012: XXXX during the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Visit Hampton VA 175 held at Langley Speedway in Langley, VA on June 23, 2012. (2012 Jason D. Smith/Pixelcrisp for NASCAR)

NASCAR Cup Series races at Langley Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Langley Speedway

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA Menards Series East) races at Langley Speedway

NASCAR Southeast Series races at Langley Speedway

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Langley Speedway

NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races at Langley Speedway

Langley Speedway track champions