Track profile: Langley Speedway
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jimmie JohnsonAmerican racing driver
- Sam ArdAmerican racecar driver
- Elton SawyerAmerican racing driver
The 2022 season will see the historic Langley Speedway kick off its 72nd season of competitive, short-track racing.
During its seven decades of operation, Langley has served as a proving ground for many drivers that include seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, as well as current Cup Series drivers like Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.
Langley remains a hotspot for short track racing with a busy schedule that features plenty of marquee events that include the 14th Annual Hampton Heat, the Shawn Balluzzo Memorial 100 as well as the first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at the facility since 2019.
RELATED: Watch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour all season on FloRacing
Local favorite Brenden Queen is looking to continue a recent string of success by tallying his third consecutive Langley track championship, but he will have to hold off plenty of talented veterans that include two-time champion Mark Wertz and four-time track champion Greg Edwards.
Below is everything to know about Langley Speedway.
Langley Speedway
Track Profile
Track
Langley Speedway
Location
Hampton, Virginia
Opened
1950
Length
0.397 miles
Banking
Six degrees in turns; Two degrees on straightaways
Surface
Asphalt
Prior to Langley‘s formal grand opening back in 1950, the property was known as Dude Ranch, which primarily hosted thoroughbred racing along with occasional stock car events.
Former promoter Henry Klich was responsible for revitalizing the track during its early years. Among Klich’s initiatives included bringing the first Cup Series race to Langley back in 1964 before later paving the facility ahead of its first planned Cup date in May of 1968.
The Cup Series left Langley after the 1970 season, but the track has remained popular amongst fans and drivers, with Lennie Pond, Elton Sawyer and C.E. Falk III all recording multiple track titles.
FOLLOW LANGLEY: Facebook | Twitter | Vimeo
Only nine Cup Series events have taken place at Langley. David Pearson took home the most victories during that stretch with three consecutive wins while Richard Petty and Ned Jarrett each tallied two of their own.
Langley hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series twice a year from 1982-88 for a total of 14 appearances. Tommy Ellis, who won a track championship at Langley in 1975, led all other drivers with five victories at the facility. Jack Ingram followed closely behind him with four of his own.
The 2010s saw Langley branch out to host NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Whelen Modified Tour events. Drivers like William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece and others each got to add to the track‘s storied history by visiting Victory Lane.
Below are the complete lists of winners across all NASCAR divisions at Langley along with the track champions since 1963.
NASCAR Cup Series races at Langley Speedway
Year-Race No.
Date
Winner
5/15/64
5/14/65
5/7/66
5/20/67
5/18/68
8/24/68
5/17/69
5/18/70
11/22/70
NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Langley Speedway
Year-Race No.
Date
Driver
5/8/82
8/7/82
5/7/83
8/6/83
5/5/84
8/11/84
5/4/85
8/3/85
5/3/86
8/2/86
5/2/87
8/9/87
4/30/88
7/30/88
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA Menards Series East) races at Langley Speedway
Year-Race No.
Date
Winner
6/18/11
6/23/12
6/22/13
6/21/14
6/20/15
9/4/17
4/28/18
NASCAR Southeast Series races at Langley Speedway
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Langley Speedway
Year-Race No.
Date
Winner
5/13/17
6/23/18
NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races at Langley Speedway
Year-Race No.
Date
Winner
9/4/10
9/3/11
9/1/12
8/31/13
4/12/14
8/30/14
4/11/15
9/5/15
Langley Speedway track champions
Year: Track champion
1963: Bruce Warren
1964: Bruce Warren
1965: Lennie Pond
1966: Bruce Warren
1967: Bruce Warren
1968: No champion
1969: Ray Hendrick & Sonny Hutchins
1970: Al Grinnan
1971: Al Grinnan & Lennie Pond
1972: No champion
1973: Sonny Hutchins
1974: Bob Smith
1975: Tommy Ellis
1976: Joe Falk
1977: Billy Smith
1978: No champion
1979: No champion
1980: No champion
1981: Charlie Doyle
1982: Bubba Adams
1983: Elton Sawyer
1984: Elton Sawyer
1985: Elton Sawyer
1986: Phil Warren
1987: Roger Sawyer
1988: Phil Warren
1989: Danny Edwards Jr.
1990: Chip Hudson
1991: Roger Sawyer
1992: Danny Edwards Jr.
1993: Eddie Johnson
1994: Phil Warren
1995: Phil Warren
1996: Mike Buffkin
1997: Phil Warren
1998: Greg Edwards
1999: Dany Edwwards Jr.
2000: Phil Warren
2001: Phil Warren
2002: Jammie Goode
2003: Mark Wertz
2004: Tommy Cherry
2005: Tommy Cherry
2006: Greg Edwards
2007: Danny Edwards Jr.
2008: Danny Edwards Jr.
2009: C.E. Falk III
2010: C.E. Falk III
2011: C.E. Falk III
2012: Greg Edwards
2013: C.E. Falk III
2014: Greg Edwards
2015: Greg Edwards
2016: No champion
2017: Matt Waltz
2018: Danny Edwards Jr.
2019: Greg Edwards
2020: Brenden Queen
2021: Brenden Queen