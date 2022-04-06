Track profile: Langley Speedway

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jimmie Johnson
    Jimmie Johnson
    American racing driver
  • Sam Ard
    American racecar driver
  • Elton Sawyer
    American racing driver

The 2022 season will see the historic Langley Speedway kick off its 72nd season of competitive, short-track racing.

During its seven decades of operation, Langley has served as a proving ground for many drivers that include seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, as well as current Cup Series drivers like Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Langley remains a hotspot for short track racing with a busy schedule that features plenty of marquee events that include the 14th Annual Hampton Heat, the Shawn Balluzzo Memorial 100 as well as the first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at the facility since 2019.

RELATED: Watch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour all season on FloRacing

Local favorite Brenden Queen is looking to continue a recent string of success by tallying his third consecutive Langley track championship, but he will have to hold off plenty of talented veterans that include two-time champion Mark Wertz and four-time track champion Greg Edwards.

Below is everything to know about Langley Speedway.

Langley Speedway

Track Profile

LANGLEY, VA - JUNE 23, 2012: XXXX during the NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series East Visit Hampton VA 175 held at Langley Speedway in Langley, VA on June 23, 2012. (2012 Jason D. Smith/Pixelcrisp for NASCAR)
LANGLEY, VA - JUNE 23, 2012: XXXX during the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Visit Hampton VA 175 held at Langley Speedway in Langley, VA on June 23, 2012. (2012 Jason D. Smith/Pixelcrisp for NASCAR)

Track

Langley Speedway

Location

Hampton, Virginia

Opened

1950

Length

0.397 miles

Banking

Six degrees in turns; Two degrees on straightaways

Surface

Asphalt

Prior to Langley‘s formal grand opening back in 1950, the property was known as Dude Ranch, which primarily hosted thoroughbred racing along with occasional stock car events.

Former promoter Henry Klich was responsible for revitalizing the track during its early years. Among Klich’s initiatives included bringing the first Cup Series race to Langley back in 1964 before later paving the facility ahead of its first planned Cup date in May of 1968.

The Cup Series left Langley after the 1970 season, but the track has remained popular amongst fans and drivers, with Lennie Pond, Elton Sawyer and C.E. Falk III all recording multiple track titles.

FOLLOW LANGLEY: Facebook | Twitter | Vimeo

Only nine Cup Series events have taken place at Langley. David Pearson took home the most victories during that stretch with three consecutive wins while Richard Petty and Ned Jarrett each tallied two of their own.

Langley hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series twice a year from 1982-88 for a total of 14 appearances. Tommy Ellis, who won a track championship at Langley in 1975, led all other drivers with five victories at the facility. Jack Ingram followed closely behind him with four of his own.

The 2010s saw Langley branch out to host NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Whelen Modified Tour events. Drivers like William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece and others each got to add to the track‘s storied history by visiting Victory Lane.

Below are the complete lists of winners across all NASCAR divisions at Langley along with the track champions since 1963.

LANGLEY, VA - JUNE 23, 2012: XXXX during the NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series East Visit Hampton VA 175 held at Langley Speedway in Langley, VA on June 23, 2012. (2012 Jason D. Smith/Pixelcrisp for NASCAR)
LANGLEY, VA - JUNE 23, 2012: XXXX during the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Visit Hampton VA 175 held at Langley Speedway in Langley, VA on June 23, 2012. (2012 Jason D. Smith/Pixelcrisp for NASCAR)

NASCAR Cup Series races at Langley Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1964-22

5/15/64

Ned Jarrett

1965-16

5/14/65

Ned Jarrett

1966-16

5/7/66

Richard Petty

1967-19

5/20/67

Richard Petty

1968-17

5/18/68

David Pearson

1968-38

8/24/68

David Pearson

1969-20

5/17/69

David Pearson

1970-15

5/18/70

Bobby Isaac

1970-48

11/22/70

Bobby Allison

NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Langley Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Driver

1982-10

5/8/82

Jack Ingram

1982-21

8/7/82

Tommy Ellis

1983-09

5/7/83

Jack Ingram

1983-22

8/6/83

Jack Ingram

1984-09

5/5/84

Sam Ard

1984-20

8/11/84

Jack Ingram

1985-08

5/4/85

Tommy Ellis

1985-16

8/3/85

Tommy Ellis

1986-08

5/3/86

Tommy Houston

1986-21

8/2/86

L.D. Ottinger

1987-06

5/2/87

Mike Alexander

1987-17

8/9/87

Larry Pollard

1988-07

4/30/88

Tommy Ellis

1988-20

7/30/88

Tommy Ellis

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA Menards Series East) races at Langley Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

2011-07

6/18/11

Sergio Pena

2012-07

6/23/12

Corey LaJoie

2013-07

6/22/13

Dylan Kwasniewski

2014-09

6/21/14

Ben Rhodes

2015-06

6/20/15

William Byron

2017-12

9/4/17

Todd Gilliland

2018-03

4/28/18

Tyler Dippel

NASCAR Southeast Series races at Langley Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1995-19

10/21/95

Mike Cope

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Langley Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

2017-04

5/13/17

Timmy Solomito

2018-06

6/23/18

Ryan Preece

NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races at Langley Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

2010-08

9/4/10

Tim Brown

2011-09

9/3/11

Andy Seuss

2012-08

9/1/12

Jason Myers

2013-08

8/31/13

Kyle Ebersole

2014-04

4/12/14

George Brunnhoelzl III

2014-08

8/30/14

Burt Myers

2015-04

4/11/15

Burt Myers

2015-08

9/5/15

George Brunnhoelzl III

Langley Speedway track champions

Year: Track champion

1963: Bruce Warren

1964: Bruce Warren

1965: Lennie Pond

1966: Bruce Warren

1967: Bruce Warren

1968: No champion

1969: Ray Hendrick & Sonny Hutchins

1970: Al Grinnan

1971: Al Grinnan & Lennie Pond

1972: No champion

1973: Sonny Hutchins

1974: Bob Smith

1975: Tommy Ellis

1976: Joe Falk

1977: Billy Smith

1978: No champion

1979: No champion

1980: No champion

1981: Charlie Doyle

1982: Bubba Adams

1983: Elton Sawyer

1984: Elton Sawyer

1985: Elton Sawyer

1986: Phil Warren

1987: Roger Sawyer

1988: Phil Warren

1989: Danny Edwards Jr.

1990: Chip Hudson

1991: Roger Sawyer

1992: Danny Edwards Jr.

1993: Eddie Johnson

1994: Phil Warren

1995: Phil Warren

1996: Mike Buffkin

1997: Phil Warren

1998: Greg Edwards

1999: Dany Edwwards Jr.

2000: Phil Warren

2001: Phil Warren

2002: Jammie Goode

2003: Mark Wertz

2004: Tommy Cherry

2005: Tommy Cherry

2006: Greg Edwards

2007: Danny Edwards Jr.

2008: Danny Edwards Jr.

2009: C.E. Falk III

2010: C.E. Falk III

2011: C.E. Falk III

2012: Greg Edwards

2013: C.E. Falk III

2014: Greg Edwards

2015: Greg Edwards

2016: No champion

2017: Matt Waltz

2018: Danny Edwards Jr.

2019: Greg Edwards

2020: Brenden Queen

2021: Brenden Queen

Recommended Stories