Track profile: Jennerstown Speedway Complex

The Jennerstown Speedway Complex will formally kick off an exciting new season of racing on Saturday evening, which will see the facility operate under the NASCAR banner for the first time in several seasons.

Jennerstown has undergone numerous changes in nearly 100 years of operation, but the complex has maintained a vibrant short track culture that sees the best drivers in the region battle each other for a shot at a track championship.

Nearly every weekend from May to September features some form of on-track activity at Jennerstown. Along with once again host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in late May, the track‘s 2022 schedule will also include monster truck events and prestigious races like the Motor Mountain Masters and CRA Fall Brawl to close out the year on Oct. 1.

FLORACING: Catch the on-track action all year long at Jennerstown Speedway

The first weekend of Jennerstown‘s eventful 2022 will include six different divisions for fans to enjoy. Headlining the evening will be a talented group of Late Model drivers featuring talented drivers like Jarred Barclay, Bryan Shipp and defending champion Barry Awtey.

Below is everything to know about the Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Track Profile

The green flag is waves to start the Laurel Highlands 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania and wins on Saturday, August 22, 2020. (Nate Smallwood/NASCAR)

Track

Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Location

Jennerstown, Pennsylvania

Opened

1929

Length

0.522 miles

Banking

Nine degrees in turns, six degrees on straightaways

Surface

Asphalt

Constructed on the site of the old Jenners Fairgrounds, Jennerstown was subjected to a variety of different iterations before a major revitalization project in 1967 transformed the complex into one of the fastest, half-mile dirt ovals in the United States.

Twenty years later, owner Piney Lanksy elected to turn Jennerstown into an asphalt track. This decision quickly brought NASCAR and other major touring series to the facility, where drivers like Ricky Craven, Steve Park, Johnny Sauter and Mike Stefanik all found their way to Victory Lane.

From a local standpoint, Awtey has been one of the most consistent Late Model drivers at Jennerstown with six track championships; the most of any driver. Other competitors that have multiple Jennerstown titles include Garry Wiltrout and Steve Peles, who briefly co-owned the facility during the early 2000s.

The brief closure of Jennerstown from 2009 until 2013 did little to impact the popularity of the track, as drivers from across the country regularly make the trip up to Pennsylvania for an opportunity to compete at the historic half-mile facility.

Now operating as a NASCAR-sanctioned track, an exciting new era of racing is getting ready to begin at Jennerstown, where the local regulars and short track veterans will look to add to the track‘s long and prestigious history.

Below are the complete lists of winners across all NASCAR divisions at Jennerstown Speedway Complex along with the track champions.

Crews and fans look on during the Laurel Highlands 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania and wins on Saturday, August 22, 2020. (Nate Smallwood/NASCAR)

East Series races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1987-08

6/12/87

Kelly Moore

1988-10

6/17/88

Kelly Moore

1988-15

7/22/88

Jamie Aube

1989-10

6/17/89

Bobby Dragon

1989-14

7/22/89

Kelly Moore

1990-09

6/16/90

Dale Shaw

1991-11

6/15/91

Ricky Craven

1992-10

6/13/92

Dick McCabe

1993-07

6/12/93

Dick McCabe

1994-08

6/11/94

Stub Fadden

1995-04

5/6/95

Robbie Crouch

1996-03

5/5/96

Andy Santerre

1997-03

5/4/97

Tom Bolles

1998-14

8/22/98

Mike Stefanik

1999-08

6/19/99

Tracy Gordon

2000-06

6/17/00

Tracy Gordon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1987-09

6/28/87

Jan Leaty

1988-05

5/1/88

Reggie Ruggiero

1988-11

7/10/88

Tom Bolles

1989-04

4/30/89

Reggie Ruggiero

1989-12

7/8/89

Tony Hirschman

1990-12

7/7/90

Doug Heveron

1991-12

7/6/91

Mike Stefanik

1995-11

7/15/95

Steve Park

1996-06

6/8/96

Steve Park

1997-08

6/14/97

Mike Ewanitsko

1998-08

6/13/98

Mike Stefanik

1999-07

6/19/99

Tony Hirschman

2005-06

7/9/05

Tony Hirschman

2006-03

6/13/06

Ted Christopher

2020-01

6/21/20

Justin Bonsignore

2020-04

8/22/20

Craig Lutz

2021-04

5/29/21

Justin Bonsignore

NASCAR Southeast Series races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1992-11

7/19/92

Jeff Purvis

Jennerstown Speedway Complex track champions

Year

Track champion

1987

Steve Peles

1988

Steve Peles

1989

Steve Peles

1990

Steve Peles

1991

Green Gault

1992

Glenn Gault

1993

Charlie Cragan

1994

Charlie Cragan

1995

Jeff Dunmyer

1996

Jeff Dunmyer

1997

Jeff Dunmyer

1998

Mark Cottone

1999

Richard Mitchell

2000

Barry Awtey

2001

Neil Brown

2002

Neil Brown

2003

Barry Awtey

2004

Garry Wiltrout

2005

Tommy Beck

2006

Mark Smith

2007

Barry Awtey

2008

Jason Mignogna

2009

No champion

2010

No champion

2011

No champion

2012

No champion

2013

No champion

2014

Barry Awtey

2015

Matt Sever

2016

Barry Awtey

2017

Jeremiah Kuntz

2018

Garry Wiltrout

2019

Teddy Gibala

2020

Albert Francis

2021

Barry Awtey

