Track profile: Jennerstown Speedway Complex

The Jennerstown Speedway Complex will formally kick off an exciting new season of racing on Saturday evening, which will see the facility operate under the NASCAR banner for the first time in several seasons.

Jennerstown has undergone numerous changes in nearly 100 years of operation, but the complex has maintained a vibrant short track culture that sees the best drivers in the region battle each other for a shot at a track championship.

Nearly every weekend from May to September features some form of on-track activity at Jennerstown. Along with once again host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in late May, the track‘s 2022 schedule will also include monster truck events and prestigious races like the Motor Mountain Masters and CRA Fall Brawl to close out the year on Oct. 1.

FLORACING: Catch the on-track action all year long at Jennerstown Speedway

The first weekend of Jennerstown‘s eventful 2022 will include six different divisions for fans to enjoy. Headlining the evening will be a talented group of Late Model drivers featuring talented drivers like Jarred Barclay, Bryan Shipp and defending champion Barry Awtey.

Below is everything to know about the Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Track Profile

The green flag is waves to start the Laurel Highlands 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania and wins on Saturday, August 22, 2020. (Nate Smallwood/NASCAR)

Track Jennerstown Speedway Complex Location Jennerstown, Pennsylvania Opened 1929 Length 0.522 miles Banking Nine degrees in turns, six degrees on straightaways Surface Asphalt

Constructed on the site of the old Jenners Fairgrounds, Jennerstown was subjected to a variety of different iterations before a major revitalization project in 1967 transformed the complex into one of the fastest, half-mile dirt ovals in the United States.

Twenty years later, owner Piney Lanksy elected to turn Jennerstown into an asphalt track. This decision quickly brought NASCAR and other major touring series to the facility, where drivers like Ricky Craven, Steve Park, Johnny Sauter and Mike Stefanik all found their way to Victory Lane.

From a local standpoint, Awtey has been one of the most consistent Late Model drivers at Jennerstown with six track championships; the most of any driver. Other competitors that have multiple Jennerstown titles include Garry Wiltrout and Steve Peles, who briefly co-owned the facility during the early 2000s.

Story continues

FOLLOW JENNERSTOWN: Twitter | Facebook

The brief closure of Jennerstown from 2009 until 2013 did little to impact the popularity of the track, as drivers from across the country regularly make the trip up to Pennsylvania for an opportunity to compete at the historic half-mile facility.

Now operating as a NASCAR-sanctioned track, an exciting new era of racing is getting ready to begin at Jennerstown, where the local regulars and short track veterans will look to add to the track‘s long and prestigious history.

Below are the complete lists of winners across all NASCAR divisions at Jennerstown Speedway Complex along with the track champions.

Crews and fans look on during the Laurel Highlands 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania and wins on Saturday, August 22, 2020. (Nate Smallwood/NASCAR)

East Series races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

NASCAR Southeast Series races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

Jennerstown Speedway Complex track champions