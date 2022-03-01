Track profile: Hickory Motor Speedway

Tadd Haislop
·6 min read
In this article:
Choose the nickname: “The World’s Most Famous Short Track” or the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars.”

Either properly conveys the significance of Hickory Motor Speedway, the .363-mile NASCAR Home Track located in Newton, North Carolina.

One of the most storied tracks in stock car racing, Hickory in 2022 continues to host weekly racing from March through October as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. The track’s “Big 10” events conclude with the Weekly Series championship night — with double points for all divisions — in September.

From Gwyn Staley in 1951 to Josh Kossek in 2021, the list of track champions at Hickory is loaded with notable names. And that list does not include the NASCAR national series winners at the track in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Below is everything to know about Hickory Motor Speedway.

Hickory Motor Speedway

Track Profile

During the 44th Annual Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina on September 5, 2020. (Jacob Kupferman/NASCAR)
Track

Hickory Motor Speedway

Location

Newton, North Carolina

Opened

1951

Length

0.363 miles

Banking

14 degrees in Turns 1-2; 12 degrees in Turns 3-4; 8 degrees on frontstretch and backstretch

Surface

Asphalt

Hickory Motor Speedway opened in 1951 as a half-mile dirt track. That was the configuration on which Staley won the first race at the venue en route to his track championship that year.

That dirt track produced more notable track champions in the 1950s, as Junior Johnson won Hickory’s second track championship in 1952 before Ralph Earnhart reeled off consecutive Hickory titles in 1953-54.

Earnhardt would go on to win three more track championships at Hickory, in 1956, 1957 and 1957. Those titles sandwiched Hickory championships for Ned Jarrett in 1955 and Johnny Miller in 1958.

The Hickory dirt track was reconfigured to a shorter distance (0.4 miles) in 1955 before it was paved during the 1967 season. The track’s current configuration, an even shorter asphalt oval, arrived in 1970.

FOLLOW HICKORY: Facebook | Twitter

Hickory hosted 35 NASCAR Cup Series races from 1953-71. Johnson has the most Cup wins at the track with seven in 20 starts, ahead of second-place Richard Petty’s five victories in 22 starts. Petty has the most top-10 Cup finishes at Hickory with 18 in those 22 starts.

Hickory also hosted 42 races for what’s now the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 1982-98. That includes six of 28 events in 1982, the first year for the series.

Tommy Houston and Jack Ingram are tied for the most Xfinity Series wins at Hickory with eight apiece.

Below are the complete lists of winners at Hickory Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, followed by Hickory’s list of track champions.

During the 44th Annual Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina on September 5, 2020. (Jacob Kupferman/NASCAR)
NASCAR Cup Series races at Hickory Motor Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1953-10

5/16/53

Tim Flock

1953-29

8/29/53

Fonty Flock

1954-19

6/19/54

Herb Thomas

1955-12

5/7/55

Junior Johnson

1956-01

11/13/55

Tim Flock

1956-16

5/12/56

Speedy Thompson

1956-55

11/11/56

Speedy Thompson

1957-32

7/20/57

Jack Smith

1958-26

6/28/58

Lee Petty

1959-12

5/2/59

Junior Johnson

1959-37

9/11/59

Lee Petty

1960-11

4/15/60

Joe Weatherly

1960-36

9/9/60

Junior Johnson

1961-16

4/22/61

Junior Johnson

1961-43

9/8/61

Rex White

1962-19

5/5/62

Jack Smith

1962-46

9/7/62

Rex White

1963-12

3/24/63

Junior Johnson

1963-46

9/6/63

Junior Johnson

1964-23

5/16/64

Ned Jarrett

1964-52

9/11/64

David Pearson

1965-18

5/16/65

Junior Johnson

1965-46

9/10/65

Richard Petty

1966-09

4/3/66

David Pearson

1966-43

9/9/66

David Pearson

1967-12

4/9/67

Richard Petty

1967-41

9/8/67

Richard Petty

1968-08

4/7/68

Richard Petty

1968-40

9/6/68

David Pearson

1969-12

4/6/69

Bobby Isaac

1969-42

9/5/69

Bobby Isaac

1970-21

6/20/70

Bobby Isaac

1970-39

9/11/70

Bobby Isaac

1971-08

3/21/71

Richard Petty

1971-39

8/28/71

Tiny Lund

NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Hickory Motor Speedway

Year-Race No.

Date

Winner

1982-06

4/10/82

Jack Ingram

1982-12

5/23/82

Morgan Shepherd

1982-15

6/19/82

John Settlemyre

1982-20

8/1/82

Tommy Houston

1982-24

9/4/82

Jack Ingram

1982-28

10/17/82

Jack Ingram

1983-04

3/13/83

Tommy Ellis

1983-14

6/11/83

Tommy Ellis

1983-21

7/30/83

Sam Ard

1983-26

9/3/83

Tommy Houston

1983-34

10/16/83

Jack Ingram

1984-04

3/11/84

Jack Ingram

1984-14

6/9/84

Tommy Houston

1984-18

7/28/84

Jack Ingram

1984-27

10/13/84

Larry Pearson

1985-03

3/10/85

Jimmy Hensley

1985-12

6/8/85

Larry Pearson

1985-17

8/10/85

Ronnie Silver

1985-25

10/12/85

Tommy Houston

1986-03

3/9/86

Ronnie Silver

1986-13

6/7/86

Tommy Houston

1986-20

7/27/86

Jack Ingram

1987-02

3/15/87

Jack Ingram

1987-15

7/25/87

Dale Jarrett

1988-02

2/28/88

Mike Alexander

1988-19

7/23/88

Tommy Houston

1989-04

3/25/89

Jimmy Spencer

1989-18

7/22/89

Tommy Ellis

1990-05

3/25/90

Tommy Houston

1990-11

5/19/90

Chuck Bown

1991-06

3/31/91

Butch Miller

1991-15

6/15/91

Jimmy Hensley

1992-08

4/18/92

Tommy Houston

1992-31

11/8/92

Bobby Labonte

1993-06

4/10/93

Steve Grissom

1993-27

11/7/93

Johnny Rumley

1994-07

4/3/94

Ricky Craven

1994-19

7/31/94

Dennis Setzer

1995-08

4/15/95

Johnny Benson Jr.

1996-08

4/6/96

David Green

1997-07

3/29/97

Dick Trickle

1998-08

4/11/98

Ed Berrier

Racing Reference: More race results from Hickory

Hickory Motor Speedway track champions

Year

Track champion

1951

Gwyn Staley

1952

Junior Johnson

1953

Ralph Earnhardt

1954

Ralph Earnhardt

1955

Ned Jarrett

1956

Ralph Earnhardt

1957

Ralph Earnhardt

1958

Johnny Miller

1959

Ralph Earnhardt

1960

Glenn Killian

1961

Glenn Killian

1962

Pete Stewart

1963

Pete Stewart

1964

Ken Houston

1965

Allen Rankin

1966

Ralph Thomas

1967

Bobby Waddell

1968

Jack Ingram

1969

Harry Gant

1970

Ned Setzer

1971

Jack Ingram

1972

Bob Pressley

1973

Harry Gant

1974

Bob Pressley

1975

Tommy Houston

1976

Tommy Houston

1977

John Settlemyre

1978

John Settlemyre

1979

John Settlemyre

1980

John Settlemyre

1981

John Settlemyre

1982

Gary Neice

1983

Dennis Setzer

1984

Max Prestwood Jr.

1985

Max Prestwood Jr.

1986

Tony Warren

1987

Richard Townsend

1988

Robert Huffman

1989

Robert Huffman

1990

Max Prestwood Jr.

1991

Larry Caudill

1992

Scott Kilby

1993

Dennis Setzer

1994

Andy Houston

1995

Max Prestwood Jr.

1996

Scott Kilby

1997

Marty Houston

1998

Dexter Canipe

1999

Shane Huffman

2000

Robin Harris

2001

Mark Setzer

2002

Pete Silva

2003

Matt Carter

2004

Matt McCall

2005

Keith Bumgarner

2006

Andy Loden

2007

Andy Loden

2008

Andy Loden

2009

Andy Mercer

2010

Andy Mercer

2011

Jesse LeFevers

2012

Austin McDaniel

2013

Austin McDaniel

2014

Josh Berry

2015

Matt Piercy

2016

Dexter Canipe, Jr.

2017

Ryan Millington

2018

Jacob Heafner

2019

Thomas Beane

2020

Ryan Millington

2021

Josh Kossek

