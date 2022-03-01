Track profile: Hickory Motor Speedway
Choose the nickname: “The World’s Most Famous Short Track” or the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars.”
Either properly conveys the significance of Hickory Motor Speedway, the .363-mile NASCAR Home Track located in Newton, North Carolina.
One of the most storied tracks in stock car racing, Hickory in 2022 continues to host weekly racing from March through October as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. The track’s “Big 10” events conclude with the Weekly Series championship night — with double points for all divisions — in September.
From Gwyn Staley in 1951 to Josh Kossek in 2021, the list of track champions at Hickory is loaded with notable names. And that list does not include the NASCAR national series winners at the track in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
Below is everything to know about Hickory Motor Speedway.
Hickory Motor Speedway
Track Profile
Track
Hickory Motor Speedway
Location
Newton, North Carolina
Opened
1951
Length
0.363 miles
Banking
14 degrees in Turns 1-2; 12 degrees in Turns 3-4; 8 degrees on frontstretch and backstretch
Surface
Asphalt
Hickory Motor Speedway opened in 1951 as a half-mile dirt track. That was the configuration on which Staley won the first race at the venue en route to his track championship that year.
That dirt track produced more notable track champions in the 1950s, as Junior Johnson won Hickory’s second track championship in 1952 before Ralph Earnhart reeled off consecutive Hickory titles in 1953-54.
Earnhardt would go on to win three more track championships at Hickory, in 1956, 1957 and 1957. Those titles sandwiched Hickory championships for Ned Jarrett in 1955 and Johnny Miller in 1958.
The Hickory dirt track was reconfigured to a shorter distance (0.4 miles) in 1955 before it was paved during the 1967 season. The track’s current configuration, an even shorter asphalt oval, arrived in 1970.
Hickory hosted 35 NASCAR Cup Series races from 1953-71. Johnson has the most Cup wins at the track with seven in 20 starts, ahead of second-place Richard Petty’s five victories in 22 starts. Petty has the most top-10 Cup finishes at Hickory with 18 in those 22 starts.
Hickory also hosted 42 races for what’s now the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 1982-98. That includes six of 28 events in 1982, the first year for the series.
Tommy Houston and Jack Ingram are tied for the most Xfinity Series wins at Hickory with eight apiece.
Below are the complete lists of winners at Hickory Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, followed by Hickory’s list of track champions.
NASCAR Cup Series races at Hickory Motor Speedway
Year-Race No.
Date
Winner
5/16/53
8/29/53
6/19/54
5/7/55
11/13/55
5/12/56
11/11/56
7/20/57
6/28/58
5/2/59
9/11/59
4/15/60
9/9/60
4/22/61
9/8/61
5/5/62
9/7/62
3/24/63
9/6/63
5/16/64
9/11/64
5/16/65
9/10/65
4/3/66
9/9/66
4/9/67
9/8/67
4/7/68
9/6/68
4/6/69
9/5/69
6/20/70
9/11/70
3/21/71
8/28/71
NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Hickory Motor Speedway
Year-Race No.
Date
Winner
4/10/82
5/23/82
6/19/82
8/1/82
9/4/82
10/17/82
3/13/83
6/11/83
7/30/83
9/3/83
10/16/83
3/11/84
6/9/84
7/28/84
10/13/84
3/10/85
6/8/85
8/10/85
10/12/85
3/9/86
6/7/86
7/27/86
3/15/87
7/25/87
2/28/88
7/23/88
3/25/89
7/22/89
3/25/90
5/19/90
3/31/91
6/15/91
4/18/92
11/8/92
4/10/93
11/7/93
4/3/94
7/31/94
4/15/95
4/6/96
3/29/97
4/11/98
Hickory Motor Speedway track champions
Year
Track champion
1951
Gwyn Staley
1952
Junior Johnson
1953
Ralph Earnhardt
1954
Ralph Earnhardt
1955
Ned Jarrett
1956
Ralph Earnhardt
1957
Ralph Earnhardt
1958
Johnny Miller
1959
Ralph Earnhardt
1960
Glenn Killian
1961
Glenn Killian
1962
Pete Stewart
1963
Pete Stewart
1964
Ken Houston
1965
Allen Rankin
1966
Ralph Thomas
1967
Bobby Waddell
1968
Jack Ingram
1969
Harry Gant
1970
Ned Setzer
1971
Jack Ingram
1972
Bob Pressley
1973
Harry Gant
1974
Bob Pressley
1975
Tommy Houston
1976
Tommy Houston
1977
John Settlemyre
1978
John Settlemyre
1979
John Settlemyre
1980
John Settlemyre
1981
John Settlemyre
1982
Gary Neice
1983
Dennis Setzer
1984
Max Prestwood Jr.
1985
Max Prestwood Jr.
1986
Tony Warren
1987
Richard Townsend
1988
Robert Huffman
1989
Robert Huffman
1990
Max Prestwood Jr.
1991
Larry Caudill
1992
Scott Kilby
1993
Dennis Setzer
1994
Andy Houston
1995
Max Prestwood Jr.
1996
Scott Kilby
1997
Marty Houston
1998
Dexter Canipe
1999
Shane Huffman
2000
Robin Harris
2001
Mark Setzer
2002
Pete Silva
2003
Matt Carter
2004
Matt McCall
2005
Keith Bumgarner
2006
Andy Loden
2007
Andy Loden
2008
Andy Loden
2009
Andy Mercer
2010
Andy Mercer
2011
Jesse LeFevers
2012
Austin McDaniel
2013
Austin McDaniel
2014
Josh Berry
2015
Matt Piercy
2016
Dexter Canipe, Jr.
2017
Ryan Millington
2018
Jacob Heafner
2019
Thomas Beane
2020
Ryan Millington
2021
Josh Kossek