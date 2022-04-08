Track profile: All American Speedway

Some tracks that are staples on the ARCA Menards Series West schedule are all but guaranteed to produce entertaining races with exciting finishes.

All American Speedway in Roseville, California, is one of those venues.

Located about 20 miles Northeast of downtown Sacramento, All American Speedway is a 0.333-mile bullring of a paved oval. It may be small, but with Turns 1-2 banked differently than Turns 3-4, it’s tricky.

Below is everything to know about All American Speedway, a NASCAR Home Track.

Track Profile

Team members look on during practice laps at the NAPA Auto Parts/ENEOS 150 held at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. on Oct. 12, 2019.

Track All American Speedway Location Roseville, California Opened 1955 Layout Paved oval Surface Asphalt Length 0.333 miles Banking Eight degrees in Turns 1-2; Progressive banking (10-14 degrees) in Turns 3-4

Then known as the NASCAR Winston West Series, what’s now the ARCA Menards Series West competed at All American Speedway for five seasons from 1977-82. Those races produced five different winners.

When the series finally returned in 2008, it arrived at a totally different track.

All American Speedway was constructed in the 1950s as a quarter-mile oval. A renovation ahead of its racing season in 2008 stretched that length to the third-mile configuration we recognize today.

The corners in the new configuration are intentionally challenging. Turns 1-2 feature eight-degree banking, but Turns 3-4 feature progressive banking, 10-14 degrees.

The West Series has competed at All American at least once a year every year since its return to the track in 2008. Entering the 2022 event, the annual race had produced 12 different winners over the previous 12 years.

Eric Holmes won the West Series’ return to Roseville in March of 2008. He also is the driver with the most West Series wins at the track with four (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011).

All American Speedway is the home track of West Series powerhouse Bill McAnally Racing; the team’s race shop is located just a few miles away.

Part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, in addition to its annual West Series event, All American Speedway hosts weekly racing from March through October.

The venue also hosted six NASCAR Southwest Series races from 1986-90.

Below are the results from those races and all of the West Series action at All American over the years.

