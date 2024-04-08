Track preview: Meadville will have a young but talented team

Apr. 8—The 2023 Meadville track and field team brought several athletes to the state championship meet and the girls won a District 10 championship.

Gone from last year's team are 23 graduated seniors. This year's Bulldogs are young, but feature talent at several different events.

"We have a very young team," Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. "We lost 23 seniors last year so over half of our team is freshmen and sophomores. We have three kids coming back that were district champions and went to states."

Returning District 10 champions are Nic Williams, Megan Puleio and Marley Rodax. Williams, a senior, won the boys Class 3A 400-meter dash in 50.71 seconds.

Pulieo won the 400 (58.88) and the 800-meter run (2:18.20). The sophomore was eighth in the 800 at last year's PIAA meet and 25th in the 400. She is coming off an indoor track and field season where she placed fourth at the state meet in the 800 (2:12.43).

Rodax won the 100-meter hurdles (17.48) at districts last year. Rodax could also compete in some relays for the 'Dogs.

"Marley should be dominant this year in the 100 and 300. We're hoping that we can get a decent 4x4 team together with Megan and a couple other 400 runners," Lynn said. "Usually with our 200 runners or hurdlers we can throw someone in there as our fourth leg."

In the distance events, Puleio, Maria Megill-Herrera and Camryn Guffey should help the team score points. The distance group, which hasn't had a lot of runners in the past few years, is starting to grow, Lynn said.

Marlaya McCoy and Tatum Gorney should be the team's top sprinters this season. McCoy finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at districts last season. Gorney had a strong indoor season and should be a key sprinter and pole vaulter.

Payton Costello and Alivia Gomora return as the top throwers. Costello took fourth in discus and Gomoroa was second in javelin at last year's D-10 meet.

Overall, the girls team may not repeat as District 10 champions, but Lynn is excited about her group.

"We have sone strong athletes in individual areas, but we don't have the depth we had last year in each event because they're young," Lynn said. "I think the girls we have that came out are going to be very promising."

On the boy's side, Williams is expected to be strong again in the 400 and the relays, Lynn said.

In the sprints, Jordan Lawrence, a sophomore, should be a big help. As well as the long and triple jump.

"Last year he hurdled. This year in indoor he had a really good jumping season and went 40-feet in the triple jump," Lynn said. "We're looking for big things from him both in the long and the triple. He has been sprinting beautifully too so we're hoping he can pick up some points there."

A couple-first year track athletes may also score some points for the Bulldogs.

"We have some kids that came out, Kamari Pope, he is doing a great job. Jamari Tate too," Lynn said. "We picked up some kids in 10th grade or 11th grade that are coming out for their first time running. It is a little different than other sports, but they're fitting right in and working hard. It's nice to see that."

Jack Moral, a senior, returns to the hurdling team. Other than Moral, it is all new hurdlers.

In the distance events Max Dillaman will lead the Bulldogs.

"We have some younger boys that came out that are cross country runners so over the next few years I think our boys distance will have some depth," Lynn said.

Justice Esser, Alex Hauf and Tate Reichel should pace the throwers for Meadville.

"Hopefully we will see some good numbers from Justice in the shot and disc. Alex Hauf in the indoor seasos really was throwing well so I think Alex will definetely score some points in both of those events. Tate Reichel in the javelin too. Every now and then you may see Nic Williams in the jav."

Meadville will open its season at Oil City on Tuesday. The Bulldogs' first home meet is April 16 against Franklin.

The Bulldogs compete in Region 3 with Corry, Oil City, Franklin and Titusville.

"Ive talked to the kids about how every meet will be different. You my be in one event one meet and a different one next meet looking to score points for the team," Lynn said. "But as we get closer to districts they'll be running what they're best at."

