TRACK: Pirates defeated by Franklin on the track

Apr. 27—FRANKLIN — The Greensburg boys and girls track teams were both defeated by Franklin Community High School in a dual meet held at Franklin.

For the boys, the Pirates were defeated 81-42. Carson Kilgore won the 200 in a time of 23.43 seconds. Wyatt Clifford finished second in the 300 hurdles in a time of 45.55. Landin Shepherd earned the victory in the pole vault at a height of 11-06. Blake Collins won the long jump at a distance of 19-03.25.

The boys swept both the discus and shot put, earning the top four finishes in both events. Elliot Weber won both events with a shot put throw of 49-01 and a discus throw of 122-05. Reed Hungerford finished second in the shot put at 48-09. Kameron Parkison was second in the discus at 119-00.

On the girls side, the Lady Pirates fell 92.5-29.5. Genevieve Smith finished second in the 400 with a time of 1:03.27. Malana Kramer was second in the 300 hurdles in a time of 55.95. Jasmin Bailey was second in the long jump with a distance of 13-06.25.

Emarie Jackson swept the throws, with a 45-04.5 in the shot put and a 145-04 in the discus. Livy Grimes finished second in the discus with a distance of 121-07.

North Decatur

BATESVILLE — The Lady Chargers finished second in the Batesville 4-way meet beating Hauser and Jac-Cen-Del.

Ella Kunz had a personal best in shot put with a throw of 34-0, good for second place. She also placed third in discus with a throw of 81-10. Emerson Gunn ran a personal best 7:06.19 in the 1600.

Sarah Moeller placed first in high jump at 4-10, fourth in the 300 low hurdles in 54.28 and placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.69. Madi Allen placed first in the 300 hurdles in 51.02, fourth in high jump at 4-6, and second in long jump at 14-5.5.

Ellie Johnson placed third in the 1600 in 6:47.85. Mallory Dehaven was fourth in the 3200 in 16:18.95. Mary Stier placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:15.42. Layla Fellows placed fifth in the 100 in 15.41.

Ava Lecher placed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 20.35, fourth in the 400 in 1:13.01 and fifth in the 800 in 3:15.38. Ava Luckoski was second in the 100 in 13.75, third in the 200 with a time of 28.92, and third in long jump at 14-3.5.

Batesville

BATESVILLE — Batesville hosted a 4-team meet with North Decatur, Hauser and Jac-Cen-Del.

For the girls, Batesville won 14 of the 16 events to score 133. North was next with 63 followed by Hauser 34 and JCD 6. The Bulldogs scored a total of 124 points with Hauser coming in second with 61 points to North's 40 and JCD's 11.

Batesville event winners

* Gage Pohlman-110 hurdles (17.01), 300 hurdles (44.66), the 4x100 relay (46.23) and the 4x400 relay (3:40.72)

* Blake Hornberger-200 (24.24), 400 (52.67) and the 4x400 relay

* Katie Lipps-100 (13.3), 200 (27.9) and the anchor of the 4x100 relay (54.59)

* Kaylie Raver-800 (2:38.25), the 4x800 relay (10:51) and the 4x400 relay (4:29.08)

* Nora Weideman-long jump (15-4.75) and the 2nd leg of the 4x100 relay

* Ella Moster-100 hurdles (17.17) and the 3rd leg of the 4x100 relay

* Megan Allgeier-1600 (5:55.44) and the 4x400 relay

* Addison Luers-400 (63.8) and the 4x400 relay

* Kaylynn Bedel-3200 (13:05.68) and the 4x800 relay (10:51)

* Ayden Eckstein-high jump (6-6) and long jump (20-3.5)

* Brock Mahon-shot put (43-8) and 100 (11.72)

* Cannon Clark-800 (2:03.02) and the 4x400 relay

* Deev Ranka-4x800 relay and 4x400 relay

* Isabel Raab-pole vault (7-6)

* Ella King-shot put (35-9)

* Veronica King-discus (92-1)

* Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (12-0)

* Paige Allgeier-4x800 relay

* Charlotte Trossman-4x800 relay

* Savannah Pohlman-4x100 relay

* Bayleigh Demaree-4x400 relay

* Ethan Rahschulte-4x800 relay

* Talan Rowlette-4x800 relay

* Isaac Trossman-4x800 relay

* Will Westerfeld-4x100 relay

* Christian Stenger-4x100 relay

* Noah Davis-4x100 relay

