Track Phantom jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Kentucky Derby hopeful Track Phantom gallops on the track during a morning workout at Churchill Downs. Special to the Courier Journal by Pat McDonogh. April 25, 2024

At the 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby, a horse with a legacy of two previous winners could add another Garland of Roses to the line.

Track Phantom, a horse with a lineage that stands out, is the first foal of Miss Sunset by Into Mischief, a stallion with a track record of success. While Track Phantom has yet to win a Kentucky Derby, two Derby winners have been sired by Into Mischief, hinting at the potential for Track Phantom to follow in their footsteps.

Track Phantom's legacy is known for their lightning speed, a trait that fairs exceptionally well with the one mile and 1/4 course. This makes him a horse that is sure to set hearts racing and catch the eyes of spectators.

Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Track Phantom.

Kentucky Derby field: Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Track Phantom: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Owner: L and N Racing LLC, Brewster, Clark O., Caroom, Jerry and Breeze Easy, LLC

Sire: Quality Road

Dam: Miss Sunset

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Track Phantom: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 11/25/23 Churchill Downs Msw 1 91 12/23/23 Fair Grounds Race Course 2023 Gun Runner (LS) 1 97 1/20/24 Fair Grounds Race Course 2024 Lecomte (G3) 1 96 2/17/24 Fair Grounds Race Course 2024 Risen Star 2 93 3/23/24 Fair Grounds Race Course Louisiana Derby (G2) 4 92

Career Earnings: $300,000

Track Phantom: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Six of six experts have Track Phantom in the top 10

Dornoch odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 12

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Encino (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Track Phantom