Track Nations Cup: Katie Archibald & Neah Evans win madison, Ethan Hayter claims omnium

Katie Archibald and Neah Evans won madison gold while GB team-mate Ethan Hayter clinched the omnium title on day two of the Track Nations Cup in Canada.

Archibald and Evans topped the madison standings on 37 points, beating pairs from France and the United States.

In the men's omnium, Hayter won both the elimination and points races, taking a lap in the final moments of the latter to secure the overall win.

Jack Carlin also won keirin bronze to add to Friday's team sprint silver.

On the final lap, he took the inside line to finish behind Dutch duo Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland.

This weekend's competition in Milton is the third and final round of the 2024 Track Nations Cup, and marks the final opportunity for GB's track cyclists to race on the boards before this summer's Olympics in Paris.