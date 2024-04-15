Track Nations Cup: Katie Archibald wins omnium for third gold in Milton

Great Britain's Katie Archibald won the omnium on day three of the Track Nations Cup in Canada to claim her third gold of the event.

Archibald, 30, won the scratch, tempo and elimination races to claim a maximum 120 points, before adding 11 more in the points race.

The three-time Olympic medallist finished 20 points clear of Italy's Letizia Paternoster in second.

Archibald won gold in the team pursuit and madison on Friday and Saturday.

There was no further British success, with Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood finishing seventh in the madison - Belgian duo Lindsay de Vylder and Robbe Ghys claimed gold.

The Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen won the men's sprint, with Britain's Hamish Turnbull and Joseph Trueman both eliminated in the 1/8 finals.

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews won the women's keirin, where there was no British interest.

The event in Milton was the third and final round of the 2024 Track Nations Cup and was the final opportunity for GB's track cyclists to race on the boards before this summer's Olympics in Paris.