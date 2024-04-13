Track Nations Cup: Great Britain win men's and women's team pursuit in Milton

Great Britain won men's and women's team pursuit gold as the final round of the 2024 Track Nations Cup got under way in Milton, Canada.

Katie Archibald, Jessica Roberts, Josie Knight and Anna Morris defeated Italy by more than six seconds despite trailing for much of the women's race.

Ethan Hayter, Dan Bigham, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood then sealed the men's gold by catching Belgium.

GB's Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull won team sprint silver.

The British trio were beaten to the line by 0.85 seconds by the Netherlands line-up that won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and last year's World Championships.

There was also an earlier bronze for Mark Stewart in the elimination race, with Canada's Dylan Bibic taking gold in front of his home crowd.

This weekend's Track Nations Cup marks the final opportunity for GB's track cyclists to race on the boards before this summer's Olympics in Paris.