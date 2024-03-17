Track Nations Cup 2024: Emma Finucane claims third gold with women's keirin win

Emma Finucane is the World and European women's sprint champion

Great Britain's Emma Finucane won the women's keirin to claim her third gold medal at the Track Nations Cup in Hong Kong.

The 21-year-old rode a superb tactical race and went into the final lap in second place behind Japan's Mina Sato.

She then went around Sato before powering to the line, with Emma Hinze second and Alina Lysenko third.

Finucane had already won the individual women's sprint title and women's team sprint gold at round two of the series.

"It feels amazing - this is my first gold in a keirin event at this stage," she said.

"It was such an interesting race. I loved just riding my bike and getting stuck in. To come away with a win is amazing and I can't believe it.

"It puts GB women in a good step forward for the Olympics this year."

The final round of the Track Nations Cup will take place will be held in Milton, Canada, from 12-14 April.