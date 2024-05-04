TRACK MEET: Lawrence County's Katie Mae Coan wins 2 state titles

May 4—GULF SHORES — Lawrence County sophomore Katie Mae Coan captured a pair of individual state championships across the first two days of the Class 4A-7A state championship track meet at Gulf Shores Municipal Track, taking gold in both the Class 5A 1600-meter and 3200-meter events.

On Friday, Coan captured the 3200-meter title with a time of 11:04.14, besting Brewer's Rose Betts (11:12.93) by nearly nine seconds. Brewer's Autumn Betts finished third in the event with a time of 11:39.80, and Lawrence County's Katie Dumas was seventh with a time of 12:19.00.

Coan won gold in the 1600-meter event on Thursday, clocking a time of 5:05.20 to finish ahead of Rose Betts (5:09.90) who placed second. Ardmore's Addison Tiemann (5:21.82) finished fifth and Autumn Betts (5:29.66) placed seventh.

Also on Friday, West Morgan's Ti'Arrius Mosley finished second in the boys Class high jump with a final height of 6-04.00 feet. It was Mosley's second podium finish of the meet for the Jacksonville State football signee, who also placed third in the Class 4A long jump on Thursday with a final distance of 21-09.25 feet.

Athens' Malea Wiggins finished second in the girls Class 6A shot put with a long throw of 38-03.25 feet on Friday, while Austin's Summer Sutherlin finished fourth in the girls Class 7A 400-meter run with a time of 57.72.

Priceville's Claire Hurt finished second in the girls Class 4A high jump on Thursday with a final height of 5-00.00 feet and fifth in the girls Class 4A long jump with a final distance of 16-08.25 feet.

The meet concludes Saturday, with field events scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and running events scheduled to follow at 9 a.m.

—

Armstead, McGhee nab

state championships

CULLMAN — Decatur Heritage's Genie McGhee beat Mother Nature and the field at the Class 1A-3A state track meet on Friday to capture the girls Class 2A triple jump championship, finishing with a distance of 35-11.00 feet to edge out Lamar County's Ella Gunnels (35-06.00 feet).

Weather threatened the area for most of the day, with running events moved from Friday to Saturday due to incoming rains.

Hatton's Eva Armstead joined McGhee in claiming a state title on Friday, winning the girls Class 2A 400-meter event with a final time of 57.40. Athens Bible School's Kaylie Key finished second in the girls Class 1A 1600-meter run with a time of 5:42.06.

Athens Bible School's Meredith Romans finished second in the girls Class 1A discus throw with a final distance of 108-10 feet, while Clements' Taliyah Yarbrough finished tied for third in the girls Class 3A high jump with a final height of 4-08.00 feet. Tanner's Tre'J Lett finished fourth in the boys Class 2A shot put with a long throw of 43-05.00 feet.

Hatton's Carson Masterson finished third in the boys Class 2A 1600-meter run with a time of 4:25.83, and the Hornets 4x800 relay team finished second in the boys event with a time of 8:40.68.

The Hatton boys currently sit in second place in the Class 2A team standings with 14 points, 23 points behind Cold Springs. The championship meet concludes Saturday with field events scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and running events to follow at 8:30 a.m.