TRACK: McHugh signs with NWOSU

May 24—Whitney McHugh will be heading to the northwestern part of the state.

Finishing off her high school career at Cyril, McHugh will have the opportunity to continue her track career at the next level. McHugh captured multiple state titles during her track career and will have the chance to compete at Alva during the next chapter of her life.

After hearing great things about the school and program, McHugh signed to compete in track for Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

"I signed with Northwestern because I have heard from people that they had a great track program, and the people love it there," McHugh said. "It means a lot for me to compete at the next level because I have always had a passion for track, and now I get to fulfill that."

McHugh said she got involved with the sport after learning that she was fast. Since then, the accomplished student-athlete has seen success on the track and helped the Lady Pirates earn back-to-back runner-up team finishes at state. One of the things she loves about the sport is depending on herself.

"I got involved in track when I got told I was pretty fast," McHugh said. "I like track because I can do what I am best at and can compete for myself."

McHugh also likes a challenge, and that is one reason why the 300-meter hurdles is her favorite event to run. A state champion in the event, McHugh said people question why she likes the event so much.

"My favorite event is the 300 hurdles because everyone you ask will say that I am crazy for doing them, but for me, they are an event where I feel not so pressured to do as much," she said.

McHugh has loved the past couple of years she has spent at Cyril, and her success has transcended across multiple sports. She finished her Cyril career in the spring with a state title in the 4x200-meter relay, a runner-up finish in the 4x100-meter relay and a Class 2A state championship in softball.

The final couple of weeks of her high school athletic career and the past few years are times McHugh will always remember.

"These past years at Cyril have meant a lot to me because I have met and ran with people that have the same drive and passion as me," McHugh said. "The last week of HS sports meant a lot to me because not only did I get to end my career with winning, I got to experience the moments one last time."