Track Maps revealed for 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship; ticket sales announced

Feld Motor Sports has revealed track maps for the three-round 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) and announced ticket sale dates.

SuperMotocross Priority Members can purchase tickets beginning April 2, 2024 at SuperMotocross.com. Sales to the general public begin on April 9, 2024.

The three rounds will be contested at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 7, 2024, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas the following week and conclude at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 21, 2024.

The layout of zMax Dragway will be similar to the one used in 2023 when Chase Sexton scored the first victory in the SMX’s inaugural season.

Distinctively marked by a split lane after the gate, riders will choose either the left of right side for the gate drop and then make a hard, 180-degree to rejoin the track. The course will then veer right into a wide, open area that features five turns before recrossing the drag strip and heading into a canyon created by two grandstands.

zMax Dragway track map.jpg

Texas Motor Speedway's layout is similar to other infield tracks at NASCAR speedways, such as the one at Daytona International Speedway that Jett Lawrence dominated and won in March of this year.

While the layout of the course is similar, SMX adds additional Pro Motocross elements to the playoff courses. Texas features some tall jumps along the Turn 1 side of the frontstretch and several rhythm sections.

Texas Motor Speedway track map.jpg

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway layout is distinctly different from zMax Raceway with the course leaving the confines of the grandstand canyon at the top of the strip. It then heads to an open area behind the right-hand bleachers before re-entering the dragstrip at the bottom of the course.

This course is marked by snaky segment along the backstretch with a sweeping sandy bowl turn.

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway track map.jpg

In 2023, both the 450 and 250 championships went to riders just completing their rookie seasons in the Pro Motocross series.

The field entered the 450 finale in a virtual winner-take-all scenario that saw Lawrence triumphant with his win at the Los Angelese Coliseum.

Haiden Deegan also won the season finale in Los Angeles to carry the championship plate into 2024.

SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Jett Lawrence leans over.jpg

