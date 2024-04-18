Track: Lady Lions 1st, Lions second in 4-team meet

Apr. 17—RUSHVILLE — The RCHS track and field teams hosted Shelbyville, Waldron and Southwestern Tuesday. The Lady Lions won the meet and the Lions were second to the Shelbyville Golden Bears.

Jacob Schwendeman dominated the 100 and 300 hurdle races with personal records in both.

"He is closing the gap on both RCHS school records with increasing confidence as his ability to dominate the hurdles shines bright for the Lions track and field teams," Coach Holly Grizzell said.

Also winning their prospective events were Briggs Tackett in the pole vault and senior Elijah Biggs in the 800.

The Lady Lions had a great night as they captured all three relays and were first or second in all but two events.

Leading the way in the field was Jenna Lawler winning the shot put and discus, McKenna Norris first in the long jump, and senior Gabby Pavey first in the pole vault.

On the track, it was the hurdle tandem of senior Katie Ripberger and Trisha Morgan placing 1-2 and splitting victories in the 100-300 hurdles. Freshman Josie Corn won the 2-mile. Carly Senour was second in 400, senior Mia Norvell second in 800, Leonie Boyer second in high jump and 200, and senior Bell Westphal second in the pole vault.

This was the first full meet for Rushvillle as the teams celebrated the seniors.

Rushville hosts North and South Decatur Monday. Both teams will also be hosting a kids clinic starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and will begin with the crowning the Fastest Kid in the County open to grades K-6. More information can be obtained by contacting physical education teachers at the area schools.

North Decatur

The Lady Chargers track and field team finished second in the tri-meet with Hagerstown and Union County Monday.

With weather on the athlete's side for the first time this season, the Lady Chargers were able to get multiple personal bests.

Freshman Sarah Moeller placed first in the 100 hurdles with a personal best time of 16.63. She tied for first place in high jump with a 4 inch personal best jump of 4-10 and placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.5.

Freshman Mallory Dehaven placed third in the 3200 with a personal best time of 15:49.

Freshman Ellie Johnson placed second in the 800 with a personal best 3:12. She also placed third in the 1600 with a time of 6:51.

Ava Luckoski competed in long jump for the first time and placed fourth with a jump of 14-3. She also placed third in the 100 with a time of 12.97 and placed second in the 200 with a time of 28.9.

Anna Mauer placed third in discus with a personal best 61-11.

Freshman Layla Fellows placed fourth in the 200 with a personal best 30.7.

Senior Ella Kunz placed first in shot put with a throw of 30-6 and second in discus with a throw of 84-0.

Madi Allen Placed first in the 300 hurdles and tied for first in high jump at 4-10. She also placed second in long jump with a season best of 15-0.75.

Ava Lecher placed third in the 400 with a time of 1:13.5.

Emerson Gunn placed fourth in the 3200 in 17:18.

The Lady Charger relay teams also performed well with the 4x1 (Madi Allen, Mary Stier, Sarah Moeller, and Ava Luckoski) placing second season best 54.67.; the 4x4 (Sara Litmer, Ava Lecher, Ellie Johnson, Mary Stier) placing second in season best 5:14; and the 4x8 team (Mallory Dehaven, Emerson Gunn, Lauren Miller, Ava Lecher) placing second with a time of 13:38.

-Information provided

