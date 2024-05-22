Track and field's overuse line carries responsibility for coaches and for student-athletes | Opinion

May 21—Years ago during a Saturday invitational, a bystander was watching a girls long jump open pit alongside me.

Their high school track and field knowledge by their own admission limited at best, the bystander noticed one News-Herald coverage area program had better technical jumpers than the rest. The bystander asked why. While my response might seem flip, it was not intended to be.

"Because their coach knows what she's doing," I said.

It's a compliment to the coach, a former state-qualifying long jumper. But it does speak to an all-too-important premise in track and field, one that is repeated across events and the country perennially.

Among several responsibilities for a coach and for a student-athlete is maximizing talent but realizing where the line for overuse and/or underperformance may fall.

That's what made a story out of New York State an intriguing case study in where the line may be and how it should be deciphered.

In March, a law firm concluded an independent investigation into allegations against coaches within a New York State high school's athletic department, Saratoga Springs, located about 40 minutes north of Albany. The news was covered by local media including Albany NBC affiliate WNYT.

Among the coaches probed were the school's track and field and cross country coaches, Art and Linda Kranick. They are legends in the state and nationally for their student-athletes' success over more than 40 years guiding Saratoga Springs' programs.

It should be noted the support for the coaches was vociferous, the district included, as well as the investigation's finding most concerns were addressed. The Kranicks were defended at a recent school board meeting, and the report indicates how well-regarded they are by and large in the community.

But there were two allegations within the report, among many, that may be helpful in having a broader conversation about sharpening a student-athletes' limits.

One former Saratoga Springs student-athlete alleged in the late 1980s, "on one occasion she was tied at the waist by rope to the back of Art Kranick's truck and instructed to run behind his vehicle in a District parking lot (an alleged method for speed training — aimed at increasing a runner's 'turnover')."

The superintendent at the time, according to the report, "addressed the truck incident with Art Kranick immediately upon learning of it. This method of training was never repeated."

In a separate allegation in 2014, it was alleged in part "the Kranicks were engaging in dangerous training techniques, including asking runners to jump onto a moving treadmill thereby causing injury."

If true, we can all agree moving trucks and treadmills are a bridge too far.

The 42-page report and its findings can be accessed via the WNYT story.

Albeit on a much less serious scale, it reminds me of a story decades old in Ohio circles. One of its most renowned high school distance program's coaches would take student-athletes in a truck to one of the most remote parts of what was already a rural county.

The student-athletes would get out of the truck and were instructed to run back to school.

This component of this program's training regimen clearly worked, because few programs in the Buckeye State garner as much respect for their distance work and peak better.

Especially this time of year, as we get into regional week, unique approaches are sometimes required to get the best out of a student-athlete and get them to a state-caliber standard — event training, mental approach and more.

Some methods don't make a whole lot to sense to me. Tying someone to a truck ... allegedly. Jumping on a moving treadmill ... allegedly. Running back to school from a remote corner of a rural county. Bringing a high jumper to regional with a three-step method. Tight shoulders, too much arm movement or obliterating a stagger on a relay exchange. Throwing a great runner into an unnecessary DMR at a wet, cold all-relay meet. Road miles beyond anything reasonable.

Perhaps it does to others, and so be it if it does.

Beyond the obvious, though, such as a student-athlete pulling up in a postseason race due to injury, there aren't many facets of track and field more frustrating than student-athlete mismanagement.

Are we truly refining student-athletes' abilities to their peak, while teaching lifelong lessons about adversity and achieving what's perhaps thought to be improbable, if it goes so far it makes the student-athlete question their pursuit?

We'll see it this week. There will be student-athletes who have performed to a certain extent all season, and when they need it most to advance to state, their best performances won't come.

Not due to a lack of effort or indifference by them or their coaches. But because their training did not work.

Coaches and student-athletes have a shared responsibility to approach training in a smart way that ensures peak performance. What works for one student-athlete may not work for another.

When we do encounter disappointing results, it is imperative in any sport, in this case track and field, to be accountable on both sides as to why.

This school district in New York State had so many allegations across so many sports, including their cross country and track and field programs, an independent investigation was conducted by a law firm. Not that it wants to be either, but don't be that program.

Within every runner or field-event performer, there is a story of peaks and valleys, and there is a story to how they reached those flashpoints. But above all, it's not just a 22-foot boys long jump or sub-57 girls open 400.

It's the human being who has that within their range, the people who help them locate it and the fine balance to make it all come together on both ends.

That aforementioned long jump coach knows what she's doing.

Simple as it sounds, if only there were more like her who harness that wisdom the right way and — allegedly — don't incorporate trucks or treadmills into their regimen.