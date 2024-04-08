Track and field: Willmar girls 3rd, boys 8th at CLC indoor meet

Apr. 7—COLLEGEVILLE — The Willmar track and field team kicked off its season with the Central Lakes Conference indoor championship Saturday at St. John's University.

The Willmar girls finished third with 69 points and the boys were eighth with 35.7.

Alexandria took first place in both competitions, with the girls scoring 199 and the boys tallying 157.

Willmar senior Lyndi Koosman won a pair of field events. She won the triple jump with a jump of 33 feet, 8 inches. She also took first in the pole vault after clearing 10 feet. Koosman also had a sixth-place finish in the long jump at 15-7.5.

Junior Lauren Eilers added a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 20.64 seconds.

The 4x800 relay of Sophia Negen, Gabby Martinez, Alivia Fladeboe and Erin Eilers took first in 10:43.62.

Other Willmar girls with top-five finishes were Mallory Beier taking third in the long jump (15-8.5), Erin Eilers placing fourth in the 400 dash (1:03.81) and Maddison Molacek taking fifth in the shot put (34-5).

The Willmar boys had four top-10 heights in the pole vault. Cavin Carlson finished third at 11-0, followed by Tyler Evans in fifth at 10-6, Koda Helfinstine eighth at 10-0 and Isaac Cayler 10th at 9-6.

Jonathan Ritz placed third in the shot put at 48-2.5. Fathi Dubet was fourth in the 1,600 at 5:00.65.

Willmar has its first outdoor meet on Tuesday, April 16 at Rocori High School in Cold Spring.