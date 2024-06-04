Track and field: This Willmar Cardinal has 1 more busy weekend

Jun. 4—ST. MICHAEL — Lyndi Koosman is used to busy state track meets.

Last season, the Willmar standout competed in the girls' pole vault, triple jump and the 4x400-meter relay. She also made state as a freshman in the 4x400 relay.

This week, she's one of five Cardinals competing at the Class AA state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Class AA prelims are on Friday and the championship is Saturday. Both days start at 9 a.m. Koosman will compete in the girls' triple jump and pole vault.

Also competing for Willmar is seniors Will Sportel (boys' 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Tyler Evans (boys' pole vault), and juniors Sully Anez (boys' 1,600 run, 3,200 run) and Lauren Eilers (girls' 1,600 run, 3,200 run).

Koosman's a senior and this week will be her last go as a Willmar athlete. She's slated to continue her track and field career at the University of Sioux Falls next year.

"I haven't even realy thought about it," Koosman said about entering her final high-school meet. "I'm sure it'll be surreal when it's happening."

Both of Koosman's events fall on Saturday.

She's the third seed in the triple jump with a seed distance of 36 feet, 9.25 inches. That sits behind Minnehaha Academy's Grazina Troup (37-7) and Perham's Jaden Hackel (37-1.25). Koosman was 12th in 2023 at 34-9.75.

Koosman's also the third seed in the pole vault. She's one of five athletes who have qualifying marks of 11-1. Perham's Gracie Morris and Milaca's Taylar Bockoven are tied for the top spot at 11-7. Koosman placed 13th in '23 at 10-0.

Her key on Saturday: "Just not putting so much pressure on myself and just knowing it's inside me and just going out and having fun. The distances and heights will come."

Willmar head coach Connor Haugen has no doubts on Koosman's ability to go out on a high note.

"Whenever I think of Lyndi, I always think she's a performer," Haugen said. "When the spotlight's bright, she performs her best."

Sportel, another senior, qualified for both hurdle events.

He's back in the 300 hurdles for the third time and is the ninth seed at 39.98 seconds. Sportel took 12th in '23 at 41.02 and 11th in '22 at 41.10. Mahtomedi's Jonah McCormick owns the top seed at 38.76.

Sportel also qualified in the 110 hurdles for the first time. He's the 14th seed at 15.23. McCormick also has the top seed time in the 110 at 14.13.

"He's been a 300-meter focus guy and he dropped a ton of time in the 110s," Haugen said of Sportel. "He has really seen some improvement there."

Sportel hopes having a pair of events to focus on can keep him sharp.

"It's going to keep me more ready throughout the day," he said. "I got events spread out, I'm not just anticipating that one event and stressing about it."

A main focus in Sportel's state preparation is on his starts. In the 8AA championship, his 110 was nearly derailed after hitting the first hurdle. He was able to recover and qualify for state. Come Friday, the margin for error will be even slimmer.

"Whenever I run the 110, my start always comes off a little slow and then my speed progresses," Sportel said. "So if I really nail that start, I definitely see myself getting pretty far."

Between qualifying for the 110 and breaking 40 seconds in the 300 for the first time at the Section 8AA championship last weekend, Sportel is on a high in his last week.

Eilers opens up the Class AA meet at 9 a.m. Friday with the 3,200 championship. She is seeded sixth at 11:04.74. The top seed is Monticello's Isabel Mahoney at 10:32.86. Eilers placed fourth last season at 11:02.00. She'll compete in the 1,600 for the first time at state Saturday as the sixth seed at 5:05.91. Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz has the top seed time at 4:55.58.

Anez is racing in the 3,200 for the third straight season after placing 13th as a freshman (9:59.78) and 10th as a sophomore (9:48.77). He's the fifth seed in Thursday's final at 9:23.81. Pequot Lakes' Eli Hall is first at 9:14.40.

Anez is also a first-timer in the 1,600. He's the third seed at 4:19.50. Big Lake's Owwen Layton is the top seed at 4:15.44.

Evans is back in the boys' pole vault after finishing 11th in '23 at 12-0. He's seeded 12th for Friday's final at 12-11. Rockford's Brian Schloeder is the top seed at 14-5.

* The boys throwing events could be dominated by area athletes.

The top three seeds in the boys' shot put are from west central Minnesota. Ranked No. 1 is Litchfield senior TJ Christensen with a throw of 56-4. Competing in Class AA last season, Christensen placed fourth at 53-0.5. He's also the top seed in the boys' discus at 184-8 after taking fourth last season at 167-9.

The second seed is the defending Class A champion: Montevideo's Francis O'Malley at 55-10. He won Class A last season at 57-6. He's also the ninth seed in discus at 151-11.

The third seed is Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Hunter Kallstrom at 52-11.

He was fourth last season at 51-4. MACCRAY/Renville County West's Brady Heiling and Litchfield's Jacob Dietel are also competing in shot put. Dietel and Central Minnesota Christian's Nathan Wieberdink are also in the discus.

* The girls are also dominating the throwers' circles.

Minnewaska sophomore Jayda Kolstoe is the top seed in the girls' shot put at 39-7.5. The second seed is GMLOKS' Lexy Foster at 39-6.5.

Then in the discus, Litchfield senior Grace Schmidt is No. 1 with a qualifying throw of 123-6. Ogilvie's Ava Halvorson is second at 120-10. Schmidt is also the fifth seed in the shot put at 37-9.

Joining them are Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's Hayley Anderson in shot put and Montevideo's Elizabeth O'Malley in discus.

* LQPV/D-B's Brayson Boike and CMCS' Sophia Vogel will have a couple busy afternoons. Both qualified for state in three events.

Boike is a top-three seed in all of his events. He's tied for the top seed with Otter Tail Central's Mason Dalluge at 44-4. Boike is also the three seed in the long jump at 22.1.5 and the high jump at 6-4.

Vogel's top event is the girls' 300 hurdles. She's the fourth seed at 46.02. She'll also the 11th seed in the 100 hurdles at 15.94 and the 15th seed in the triple jump at 34-10.

* LQPV/D-B's James Weber is the top seed in the boys' 300 hurdles at 40.03. In the second spot is Concordia Academy's Judah Zinter at 40.16. Weber is also the four seed in the 110 hurdles at 15.13. The top seed is St. Charles' Christopher Hiltson at 14.67.

* Montevideo's Braden Nelson is one of two athletes in the boys' pole vault that has a qualifying mark over 14 feet. Nelson is the two seed at 14-4. Ahead of him is St. Croix Prepatory Academy's Joseph Arens at 14-6.

Willmar: Sully Anez (boys' 1,600, 3,200); Lauren Eilers (girls' 1,600 run, 3,200 run); Tyler Evans (boys' pole vault); Lyndi Koosman (girls' pole vault, triple jump); Will Sportel (boys 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles).

New London-Spicer: Carter Herman (boys' triple jump); Emma Madison (girls' 100 dash); Danica Pederson (girls' high jump).

ACGC: Kenlie Blom (girls' 100 hurdles).

Benson/KMS: DeAndre Holloway (boys' high jump); Hunter Kallstrom (boys' shot put); Ava Noble (girls' 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Amber Rosemeier (girls' 400 dash); Karly Tolifson (girls' high jump); Boys' 4x100 relay.

BOLD/BLHS: Jack Gross (boys' long jump); Boys' 4x100 relay.

CMCS: Sophia Vogel (girls' 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump); Nathan Wieberdink (boys' discus).

LQPV/D-B: Hayley Anderson (girls' shot put); Brayson Boike (boys' high jump, long jump, triple jump); James Weber (boys' 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles).

Litchfield: TJ Christensen (boys' discus, shot put); Xander Chvatal (boys' 800 run); Jacob Dietel (boys' discus, shot put); Lukas Kuehl (boys' 200 dash); Grace Schmidt (girls' discus, shot put); Boys' 4x200 relay; Boys' 4x800 relay.

MACCRAY/RCW: Kori Bristle (girls' triple jump); Brady Heiling (boys' shot put); Sam Hultgren (girls' 3,200); Jack Miller (boys' pole vault); Javin Mungai (boys' 400 dash); Girls' 4x400 relay.

Minnewaska: Asante Adams (boys' 200 dash); Lauryn Ankeny (girls' 300 hurdles); Jayda Kolstoe (girls' shot put); Owen Meulebroeck (boys' 300 hurdles); Maeson Tank (boys' 400 dash); Boys' 4x100 relay; Boys' 4x200 relay; Boys' 4x400 relay; Girls' 4x400 relay; Girls' 4x800 relay.

Montevideo: Braden Nelson (boys' pole vault); Jacob Ochsendorf (boys' 110 hurdles, 400 dash); Elizabeth O'Malley (girls' discus); Francis O'Malley (boys' discus, shot put); Boys' 4x800 relay.

Paynesville: Girls' 4x100 relay.

Where: St. Michael-Albertville High School

Schedule:

Thursday: Class AAA prelims, 9 a.m.; Class A prelims, 3:30 p.m.

Friday: Class AA prelims, 9 a.m.; Class A finals, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: Class AA finals, 9 a.m.; Class AAA finals, 3:30 p.m.

Follow along:

* Tickets can be purchased at

. All ticket purchases are online.

* Streaming on

.

* Live results on WayzataResults.com.