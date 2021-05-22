Track & field: Van Wert boys, Celina girls win district

May 22—DEFIANCE — When it comes to the postseason in track and field, it's all about counting to four.

The top four placers in each event at this week's Division II district track meet at Defiance High School stamped their tickets to the regional meet at Piqua, which takes place this coming Thursday and Saturday. Then, the top four placers in each event at Piqua will compete at the Division II state track meet on June 4th and 5th at Pickerington North High School.

Bath's Lexi Renner stamped her ticket for regionals in four events Friday at Defiance's Fred J. Brown Athletic Complex.

Renner won both the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches) and 100-meter hurdles (16.5 seconds). She also was part of both the 800-meter relay (Abby Rakay, Gracie Renner, Tatum Walsh, second in 1:49.47) and 400-meter relay (Rakay, Renner, Walsh, fourth in 52.49).

For Renner, a sophomore, balancing a full load of events isn't anything new.

"In middle school, I had to do that a lot," Renner said, in reference to doing four events. "It can be stressful. ... I don't get all my jumps in, then I have to go do hurdles. ... Then I have to go do the 4-by-2 (800 relay). So, I always try to take deep breathes, and my (Bath head) coach (Kendra Bassitt) is always there for me. She always helps me get through it."

Renner's teammate, Dasia Hardison, finished second in the long jump (15-4) on Friday.

As a team, Bath finished sixth in the overall team standings in a field of 13 schools. Celina won the girls team title, as the Bulldogs slipped past Western Buckeye League-foe Ottawa-Glandorf 112-84. Van Wert (79), St. Marys (78.5) and Wauseon (71) rounded out the top five squads.

Renner said that winning the hurdles was extra special.

"Recently, I've struggled to get my PR (in the 100 hurdles)," Renner said. "I knew that I could try to get at least top four. My PR is 15.9. ... It (16.5 seconds on Friday) wasn't the best, but I just wanted to try to finish it out. I knew going into the hurdles that I had an advantage (seed time). So, I just tried to think about running a clean race and hitting no hurdles."

Story continues

Ottawa-Glandorf's Alexa Fortman won both the 400 (58.24, district record) and 800 (2:20.61) on Friday. Fortman also was on the winning 1,600 relay (Olivia Fenbert, Myka Aldrich, Lily Haselman) that clocked a time of 4:08.55.

On Wednesday, Fortman was part of the 3,200 relay that placed third (9:57.55).

Fortman said the warm weather on Friday made it more of a challenge to push for personal bests.

"It's been different running this meet, than any other meet before," Fortman said. "There's also a lot less time (in between events) in the tournament. But I still wanted to try to PR in both and try to do my best."

The Dameron sisters, Kaylie and Joscelyn, led Celina. The two sisters scored big points in the 1,600 and 3,200. Kaylie Dameron won the 1,600 (5:16.85) and placed second in the 3,200 (11:55.55). Her sister was third in the 1,600 (5:25.67) and fourth in the 3,200 (12:23.97).

"I went out a little faster this time," Kaylie Dameron said. "I tried something different. I wanted to go out, hang on and try to get my PR. It was tough, but I feel pretty good."

Joscelyn Dameron said, "The two mile (3,200) was really hard today. It was hot. I gave it my all in the mile (1,600), because I wasn't sure if I would make it out. I was ranked third, but there were three other girls right behind me, timewise. I was pretty dehydrated too."

On Wednesday, the first day of the district meet, the Dameron sisters were part of the 3,200 relay that placed fourth (9:58.05). Emily Schwieterman and Raven Harris joined the two sisters in the 3,200 relay.

On the boys side, Van Wert won the team title on Friday, as it defeated second-place Wauseon 121-83. Bryan (74), Otsego (72.5) and St. Marys (60.5) rounded out the top five teams.

On Wednesday, the Van Wert girls 3,200 relay (Kyra Welch, Tyra McClain, Carly Smith, Saylor Wise) won in a time of 9:55.47. The Van Wert boys (Gage Wannemacher, Trey Laudick, Gage Springer, Hunter Sherer) also won the 3,200 relay in 8:22.09.

Also on Wednesday, Bath's Lucy Deters won the high jump with a clearance of 4 feet, 10 inches. Van Wert's Dru Johnson won the long jump (20-10 1/4 ), while teammate Ethan Brown finished second (20-6).

Bath's Blaze Maynard won the district title in the shot put on Wednesday, with a toss of 47 feet.

Celina's Amelia Lutz won the discus on Wednesday (121-3) and then took first in the shot put on Friday (38-2).

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.