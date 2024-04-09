Track and Field: Top area male athletes to watch

Apr. 9—The 2024 track-and-field season is well underway, and the showcase of area talent is already on full display.

Here is a list of some of the top male athletes to keep an eye on this spring.

Ty Rosengarten (3,200, 1,600, 800, 3,200 relay, 1,600 relay), Dane Duling (110- and 300-meter hurdles, sprint relays) and Deegan Miller (100, 200, sprint relays) of Ottawa-Glandorf

At last year's Division II state track meet, Ottawa-Glandorf's Ty Rosengarten placed 10th in the 3,200-meter run in 9:52.89.

Rosengarten, a junior, has displayed his versatility this spring with a strong start in the 1,600, and he's been an important cog for O-G's 3,200- and 1,600-meter relays.

At this past Friday's Bath Ehresman Invitational, Rosengarten out-kicked the field in the 1,600, en route to a winning time of 4 minutes, 35.10 seconds. He came back later and won the 800 in 2:00.20.

Rosengarten was also the anchor in the winning 3,200 relay (8:21.60) at the Ehresman Invitational. He was the third leg of the 1,600 relay that finished second.

Rosengarten won the 3,200 at last year's Western Buckeye League Championships (9:45.97) and was second in the 1,600 (4:27.86).

This past fall, he placed ninth at the Division II state cross country meet in a time of 15:54.1 on the 5,000-meter course.

Rosengarten's biggest challenge might come when he must decide which events to focus on for the postseason tournament where an athlete can compete in up to four events.

Duling, a junior, should be a force in the hurdle events this spring.

At the Celina Invitational (3/30), Duling placed second in the 300 hurdles (42.25) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.23).

Duling is also an integral part of the sprint relays for O-G.

Miller, a freshman, is already making an impact this spring in the sprint events.

Most recently, at the Ehresman Invitational, Miller won the 200 (23.14) and placed second in the 100 (11.04). He also was part of O-G's winning 400 relay (44.04) and 800 relay (1:34.80).

Owen Scott (3,200, 1,600, 3,200 relay) of Van Wert

Van Wert junior distance standout Owen Scott is off to a promising start this spring.

At last Friday's Ehresman Invitational, Scott won the 3,200 in 9:52.90. Scott accomplished this feat after he placed fourth in the 1,600 (4:38.90), earlier in the meet.

At last year's Division II state track meet, Scott placed 11th in the 3,200 (9:53.36).

At this past fall's Division II state cross country meet, Scott placed fifth on the 5,000-meter course (15:42.8), which was the best Lima area finish.

Noah Williams (1,600, 800, 3,200 relay, 1,600 relay), Akyus Richardson (throws) and Dalton Hopson (100, 200, sprint relays) of Shawnee

Williams, a senior, is a huge contributor to the Shawnee boys track team.

At the Ehresman Invitational, Williams finished a close second in the 1,600 to O-G's Ty Rosengarten in a time of 4:35.60.

At last year's Western Buckeye League Championships, Williams won the 800 (1:59.71) and 1,600 (4:27.39).

Williams has also been a state qualifier in cross country.

Last spring as a sophomore, Richardson placed seventh in the shot put at the Division I state meet with a toss of 53-9.5.

This season Richardson has picked up right where he left off.

At this past Friday's Ehresman Invitational, Richardson won the shot put with a mark of 56-10.25. He placed second in the discus (136-3.50).

Hopson, a sophomore, won the 100 at the Ehresman Invitational (11.04) and came in second in the 200 (23.24).

Last season, as a freshman, Hopson won the 100 (11.10) and 200 (23.02) at the Western Buckeye League Championships.

Luke Ellerbrock (3,200, 1,600, 3,200 relay), Zach Reynolds (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, sprint relays), Trevon Baxter (pole vault) of Columbus Grove

At last year's Division III state meet as a junior, Ellerbrock placed fourth in the 3,200 (9:28.12).

Look for Ellerbrock to excel in both the 3,200 and 1,600 this spring.

Last spring as a junior, Reynolds was a Division III state qualifier in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. In 2022, Reynolds was a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

Last year as a freshman, Baxter was a Division III state qualifier in the pole vault.

Garrett Trentman (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) of Ottoville

Last spring as a sophomore, Trentman was a Division III state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

So far this season, Trentman has been impressive.

At the Celina Invitational, Trentman won the 300 hurdles (41.55 seconds) and was second in the 110 hurdles (15.98).

Elisha Reddick (200, 400, sprint relays) of Elida

At last year's Western Buckeye League Championships as a freshman, Reddick won the 400 (51.92) and placed second in the 200 (23.02).

At this past Friday's Ehresman Invitational, Reddick won the 400 (51.74).

Kimari Glenn (long jump, sprints) of Perry

Last year as a sophomore, Glenn was a Division III state qualifier in the long jump. He came into the state meet with a personal best jump of 21 feet.

Conner Baldauf (800, distance) of Lincolnview

At last year's Division III state meet, Baldauf placed 12th in the 800 (1:58.14) as a junior.

Hayden Dearth (long jump, relays) of Bluffton

As a sophomore in 2022, Dearth was a Division III state qualifier in the long jump.

Andrew Suter (pole vault) of Pandora-Gilboa

Last year as a junior, Suter tied for third in the pole vault (14-2) at the Division III state meet.

Trevor Stearns (400, sprints, relays) of Parkway

Last year as a sophomore, Stearns placed fifth at the Division III state meet in the 400 (50.18).

Kaden Murlin (throws) of Celina

Last year as a junior, Murlin finished ninth in the shot put (53-3.25) at the Division I state meet.