Track and Field: Top area female athletes to watch

Apr. 13—The 2024 track-and-field season is well underway, and the showcase of area talent is already on full display.

Here is a list of some of the top female athletes to keep an eye on this season.

Lyv Lindeman (100- and 300-meter hurdles, 100) of Delphos Jefferson

At last year's Division III state meet as a junior, Lindeman placed third in the 100 hurdles (14.63 seconds) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.99).

During her sophomore season, Lindeman placed ninth in the 100 hurdles (15.39) and was a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

The Tiffin University commit is hoping to close out her high school career on an even higher note.

Lindeman received a scholarship to play basketball at Tiffin, but she also plans to compete in track.

Rilynn Jones (hurdles) of Allen East

Last season as a sophomore, Jones placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.09) at the Division III state meet.

As a freshman, Jones was a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

Tatum Walsh (200, 400, sprint relays) of Bath

Last season as a junior, Walsh was a Division II state qualifier in the 400 meters.

At last week's Ehresman Invitational at Bath, Walsh won the 400 (1:01.14) and the 200 (26.44).

Alex Kessen (100, 200, long jump) of Delphos St. John's

Kessen, a senior at St. John's, has competed at the Division III state meet the previous two years.

At last year's Division III state meet, Kessen placed sixth in the 100 (12.34). She qualified for the state meet in the 200 but did not advance to the finals. In the long jump, Kessen finished 10th with a mark of 16 feet, 11.5 inches.

Anna Buddelmeyer (1,600, 3,200, 800, 3,200 relay), Emma Hoffman (throws), Corinne Closson (400, 800, relays) of Ottawa-Glandorf

The Ottawa-Glandorf girls team boasts plenty of depth this season.

However, Closson, a senior, is the only returning individual event state qualifier from last season.

At last year's Division II state meet, Closson missed making the awards podium by one spot as she placed ninth in the 800 (2:18.55).

Closson was part of last year's state championship 1,600 relay (Olivia Fenbert, Closson, Averie Fox, Alexa Fortman; 3:56.97) and the 3,200 relay (Fenbert, Rose Turnwald, Closson, Fortman) that placed fourth (9:24.24).

Buddelmeyer, an all-Ohio performer in cross country this past fall, is leading the way this spring in the distance events.

So far this spring, Buddelmeyer has clocked 11:17.60 in the 3,200, and 5:26.76 in the 1,600. She is also a key cog on O-G's 3,200 relay.

Two years ago as a sophomore, Hoffman placed third in the discus at the Division II state meet with a mark of 128-8.

Brynleigh Moody (1,600, 3,200) of Lincolnview

Last year as a freshman, Moody was a Division III state qualifier in the 1,600. She is a two-time state qualifier in cross country. This past fall in cross country, she earned all-Ohio honors.

Lauryn Auchmuty (pole vault, long jump, sprints, sprint relays) of Columbus Grove

Last year, as a sophomore, Auchmuty was part of the 400 relay that qualified for the Division III state meet.

This season, Auchmuty has reached new heights in the pole vault. So far this season, Auchmuty has cleared a season-best 11-feet. In the long jump, Auchmuty's best mark of the young season is 16-1.25.

Kendra Deerhing (100, 200, sprint relays) of Van Wert

Last season as a sophomore, Deerhing was a Division II state qualifier in the 100 and 200.

Deerhing also was part of Van Wert's 800 relay that finished as the runner-up at last year's state meet and was on the 400 relay that finished third.

Jordan Gladen (high jump) of Elida

Last season as a sophomore, Gladen was a Division I state qualifier in the high jump.

Paige Olberding (hurdles) of Wapakoneta

As a freshman, Olberding was a Division I state qualifier in the 300 hurdles in 2023.

Jessa Burgei (hurdles) of Ottoville

Last season as a junior, Burgei was a Division III state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

Lexie Greer (pole vault) of Spencerville

As a junior, Greer was a Division III state qualifier in the pole vault.

Rhaegan Marshall (long jump) of Continental

Last year as a junior, Marshall was a Division III state qualifier in the long jump.

Andrea Pfau (1,600, 3,200) of Miller City

As a sophomore, Pfau qualified for last year's Division III state meet in the 1,600.

Syerra Greber (100, 200) of St. Marys

Last season as a junior, Greber placed eighth in the 200 (25.49) at the Division II state meet and earned all-Ohio status.

Izzy Zahn (sprints, sprint relays, long jump) of Coldwater

As a sophomore, Zahn won the Division III state title in the 200 (24.39), placed fifth in the 100 (12.31), sixth in the long jump (17-5) and was part of Coldwater's 800 relay that finished second.