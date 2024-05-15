Track and field teams start quest for state with district tournament

May 15—Staff Report

The quest to reach the state track and field tournament starts tonight.

Division I competition is scheduled for tonight and Friday, while D-II and D-III are Thursday and Saturday.

In Division I, Lakeside and the Geneva boys are at Austintown Fitch, while Madison heads west to Mentor.

At Fitch today, field events are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the remaining field events are slated to begin at 5 p.m. and running finals 6 p.m.

The top four in each event advance to the Fitch regional.

At Mentor, the boys pole vault and girls high jump begin. The girls shot put and boys long jump and boys discus starts at 4 p.m. The 4X800-meter relay finals starts the running competition at 5:15 p.m.

The rest of the running events, aside from the 3200, are after the 4X800 relay and semifinal races.

The remaining field events and running finals are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday.

The top four in each event advance to the Fitch regional.

On Thursday and Saturday, D-III participants Grand Valley and the PV boys will go to the Ravenna site.

The field events are at 4 p.m. and running at 5 p.m. on Thursday and 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

On Thursday, the boys discus, long jump and girls shot put and girls high jump will take place. Running semifinals from the 100 to 3200 will also happen. Both 4X800 relays are also finals.

The remaining field events and running finals are Saturday.

The top four in each event advance to the Norwayne regional.

Meanwhile, Conneaut, Edgewood, Jefferson and the PV girls are at Lakeview, while the Geneva girls go to the Bedford site on Thursday and Saturday.

At Lakeview, field events are at 4 p.m. and running events 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. field events and 11 a.m. running events on Saturday.

The girls shot, high jump and pole vault and boys discus, long jump and pole vault finals are Thursday. In addition, running finals, aside from the 3200, will be contested. The 4X800 relays are also finals.

The remaining field events and running finals are Saturday.

The top four in each event advance to the Fitch regional.

At Bedford, field events are at 4 p.m. and running events 5 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. field events and 11 a.m. running events on Saturday.

The 4X800 relay, high jump and shot put finals and running semis, except for the 1600 and 3200, are scheduled for Thursday. The remaining field events and running finals are Saturday.

The Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division results are finally official. The event was on Friday, but there was an issue with the official scoring until Wednesday

In the boys competition, Geneva beat out Perry and Madison for the title with 159 points. The Pirates scored 154 points and Blue Streaks checked in at 151.

Edgewood finished fourth with 68 points, followed by Lakeside at 55, Jefferson 37 and Conneaut 27.

Winners for the Eagles included: Owen Pfeifer in the 100 in a time of 11.26; Donald Shymske, 800, 1:59.72 and 1600, 4:24.72; the 4X100 relay team, 43.46 and 4X200 relay team, 1:31.43, of Giovanni Rice, Kyle Opron, Jamil Daghlas and Pfeifer; 4X400 relay team of Abe Rosales, Opron, Luke McKinney and Shymske, 3:29.28; 4X800 relay team of Luke McKinney, Larry Stamper, Joalexander Sanchez and Shymske, 8:15.11 and Rice, long jump, 21-6.

For the Blue Streaks, Alex Kolhoff, in the 3200, 10:06.69 and Bryce Brock, shot put, 48-4.50, and discus, 158-5, both earned firsts.

Edgewood's Noah Hommes posted second in the long jump at 20-4.25.

Karrye White and Bryan Lopez led Lakeside with seconds.

White ran the he 400 in 52.58 and high jumped 6-foot-1. Lopez was second in the 110 hurdles in a time of 15:34.

The Falcons recorded thirds from Carter Schaubert in the 3200 at 10:10.06 and Jaydon Rossi, Logan Furman, Josh Piccirillo and Luke Sly, 4X800 relay, 8:57.60.

Conneaut's Wyatt Payne finished third in the 300 hurdles in a time of 41.46.

On the girls side in the CVC Lake championships, Geneva outdistanced Perry 168-150 for the team title. Madison notched third with 131 points, followed by Edgewood with 84, Jefferson 43.3, Conneaut 37.3 and Lakeside 36.3.

The Eagles garrnered firsts from Allison Sochia in the 100, 12.78; 4X100 relay team of Riley Williams, Sochia, Cali Boland and Caramia Boland, 51.02; Caramia Boland, long jump, 17-1; Alyssa Palmisano, shot put, 38-10 and Ella Haeseler, discus, 107-11.

Madison's Reese Meister, in the 400 at 1:00.52; Bella DeRubertis, 100 hurdles, 16.64; the 4X200 relay of Avery Weaver, Kennedy Ross, DeRubertis and Meister in 1:51.87; the 4X400 relay quartet of Weaver, Ross, Katie Kovacs and Meister 4:19.27 and Sienna Sidoti, high jump, 5-4, all claimed first place.

For the Warriors, Tammy Liplin won the 3200 in a time of 11:38.58, followed by Jefferson's Emma Phillips at 11:58.43.

Conneaut's Macey McBride placed second in the 400 at 1:01.58.

Jelena Torrance won the 300 hurdles in 49.34 for the Dragons.

In the CVC Valley championships last week, GV had three first-place finishers — Regan Boiarski, 16-3 in the long jump; Alex Hunt, 8-3, pole vault and Robert Rogers, 6-2, high jump.

PV's boys team captured the Northeastern Athletic Conference title last week.

Brayden Shinault finished first in the 100 (11.0) and 200 (22.80), while Elliott Jones and Leyton Dubic won the pole vault at 9-0 each.

Rowen Jenkins led the Lakers girls team.

She swept the 100 (15.50) and 300 (47 hurdles.

The state tournament is May 30 to June 1 at Dayton's Welcome Stadium this year.

The track at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University is being removed and replaced with a new track that will take several months to complete.

The state tournament will return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in 2025 and 2026 to complete the current three-year contract.