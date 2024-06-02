Track & Field State Finals Roundup: St. Francis relay sets record, wins gold; Buckley's Harrand adds two more state championships to vast collection

Jun. 1—KENT CITY — Lewis Walter, Robby Myler, Joseph Carlson and Tucker Krumm set a new school record and won state gold at the Division 3 track and field championship finals in Kent City on Saturday.

The Traverse City St. Francis foursome of Gladiators broke the 8-minute mark in the 4x800-meter relay race, clocking in a 7:59.31.

"I don't think anybody expected that from us," St. Francis head coach Julie Duffing said of the boys' state championship win. "I don't think anyone was counting on us to win that, today. Seeing those boys go out like that and take control while finishing as strong as they did was so fun to watch. We looked spectacular."

In the 4x400m, Walter, Myler, Krumm and Riley Pattinson also broke the school record but finished fourth in 3:27.47 to nearly tie the Elk Rapids team of Zeke Keaton, Max Ward, Seth Brown and Briggs Leahy, who took third in 3:27.45.

Ward added some gold and more bronze to his relay bronze medal. The junior Elk set a PR and won the 300m state championship with a time of 38.53 seconds — just edging out Springport's Elijah Dyer, who was one one-hundredth of a second behind Ward at 38.54.

Ward took third in the 110m hurdles with a PR run of 14.91. McBain's Jacob Hart was an All-Stater in the 300m hurdles, finishing seventh with a PR of 40.47.

Grayling's Drew Moore joined Ward and the St. Francis relay team as state champions. The senior won the 3200m run in 9:32.16. St. Francis' Josh Slocum set a PR as well, finishing ninth in 9:44.93.

Grayling's Rylan Finstrom capped off her incredible career by winning the discus state championship with a throw of 135 feet, 3 inches.

Finstrom also took second in the shot put with a heave of 39-9.5. McBain's Allison Gladu was an All-Stater in fourth at 37-11.

The Gladiator girls finished runner-up in the 4x200m relay as Maya Padisak, Helen Biggar, Addie Lesinski and Sophia Tucker ran a 1:45.87 to once again break their own school record.

Olivia Padisak, Biggar, Maya Padisak and Tucker broke another St. Francis record, this time in the 4x100m to finish fifth in 50.27 seconds.

Tucker was third in the long jump at 16-5.75 to get an All-State nod and finish on the podium with the bronze. Biggar also set a PR and earned All-State honors in the 100m at 12.73 for seventh place.

"It was a really good day," Duffing said. "I felt like we came and accomplished what we wanted to in the relays."

The girls 100m hurdles featured two area All-State performances as both Lake City's Sadie Larson and Kingsley's Norah Galton set PRs in the event. Larson ran a 15.43 to finish third, and Galton finished a fraction of a second behind in fourth at 15.53.

Galton set a PR in the 300m hurdles, running a 45.65 to finish with the silver. Larson ran a PR as well, taking home All-State honors in fourth at 46.78.

Manistee's Audrey Huizinga grabbed a state bronze medal in the 400m, running a PR time of 58.82. She was also All-State in the 200m, placing sixth at 26.73.

Benzie Central's Nora Grossnickle was an All-State selection in the 3200m with a PR of 11:17.42 to finish sixth.

Kalkaska's Gavin Guggemos earned All-State honors in the 1600m, running a PR time of 4:24.18 for sixth place. Charlevoix freshman Hunter Eaton was All-State as well in the 1600m, running a PR of 4:24.77.

Guggemos was also All-State in the 800m, finishing fifth in 1:58.4 as Grayling's Ethan Kucharek set a PR to finish eighth in 1:59.84.

Manton's Carter Helsel was All-State in the shot put with a PR heave of 54-4 for fourth place. Kingsley's Chase Bott earned an All-State nod in the discus, finishing sixth at 161-6.

TC Central freshman Zielinski shows bright future ahead

EAST KENTWOOD — Lorelai Zielinski has a pretty good chance of winning at least one state championship before her high school career is all said and done.

The Traverse City Central freshman came close at the Division 1 state finals in East Kentwood on Saturday, finishing second in both the discus and shot put.

Zielinski launched the discus 140 feet, 10 inches, but Allen Park's Abigail Russell was not going to be caught at 156-6.

Zielinski also came in second to Russell, a senior, in the shot put. The Trojan heaved the shot 42-8.25 while the Allen Park product went 46-10 for the gold.

Traverse City West's 4x800-meter relay team earned bronze in the girls division. Abby Veit, Bailey Wenzlick, Alyssa Fouchey and Reese Smith ran a 9:21.39 to nab All-State honors.

Smith was All-State in the 800m, taking fifth in 2:14.79. Madeline Bildeaux also was an All-Stater for the Titans, clearing 5-2 and taking seventh in the high jump.

In the boys division, Wallace Tupper II was an All-State hurdler, taking sixth in the 300m low-hurdles race in 38.88 seconds.

Central's Matthew Gordon reached the finals in the 110m hurdles, finishing ninth in 14.82. Fellow Trojan Jace Rowell earned All-State recognition in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet for eighth place.

West's Willem DeGood set a PR in the 1600m at 4:23.44, good for 16th place.

Buckley's Harrand adds to collection with 2 state titles; Frankfort girls win 4x100m title

HUDSONVILLE — Aiden Harrand capped off her high school running career with a personal record, a couple of season-bests and two more state championships at Saturday's Division 4 track and field state finals at Baldwin Middle School.

The senior from Buckley won the 400-meter run with PR time of 58.25 seconds. Harrand also won the 1600m by nearly 14 seconds, running a season-best 4 minutes, 53.25 seconds. Her efforts helped the Bears to a fourth-place finish.

Harrand was nearly a three-time state champion Saturday, but Johannesburg-Lewiston junior Allie Nowak got the best of the future Wake Forest Demon Deacon in a tight race for the gold in the 800m.

Nowak ran a personal-record time of 2:13.51 to edge out Harrand, who ran a season-best of 2:14.02.

The Frankfort Panthers showed just why they have one of the most dominating relay programs in D4, winning the 4x100m state title and also taking second in the 4x200m and third in the 4x400m.

Alice Luther, Sofia Alaimo Schindler, Addison Jarosz and Gwyneth Dunaway just beat out the Gobles relay team by less than half a second to win the 4x100m in 49.7 seconds. That time beats the school record they just set Tuesday at the Honor Roll meet, where they broke the school record they set at regionals May 18.

Luther, Dunaway, Grace Wolfe and Alaimo Schindler were mere milliseconds away from a state championship in the 4x200m. The foursome finished in second at 1:45.41 to Portland St. Patrick's time of 1:45.09.

Wolfe, Dunaway, Payton Miller and Jarosz took third in the 4x400m relay — with some drama — running a 4:13.24 to hold off Rochester Hills Lutheran's 4:13.85 to make the podium with the bronze.

Adam Townsend joined his fellow Panthers as a fellow champion, winning a state title in the pole vault. The senior cleared a season-best height of 12 feet, 6 inches to claim the gold.

The girls shot put was replete with northern Michigan athletes in the top 10.

Brethren's Maddy Biller was the area's top finisher in second place (38-9.5) followed by East Jordan's Grace Nemecek in third (37-3, PR), Forest Area's Desjanea Perkins in fifth (34-10) and then two more Red Devils as Izzy Boyer took seventh (34-6) and Jojo Kirkpatrick took eighth (34-1.75, PR).

Glen Lake's Eleanor Valkner led the area in the discus, finishing fourth with a throw of 113-7. Boyer was seventh again at 107-3, and Biller took 10th at 103-5.

The long jump also featured three area athletes in the top 10. Buckley's Brooklynn Frazee was fifth at 16-8.25. East Jordan's Madelyn Hardy took sixth at 16-4.25, and Brethren's Abby Kissling was seventh at 16-3.5.

Kissling was also an All-State selection in the two hurdles races, taking fifth in the 100m race at 16.3 and eighth in the 300m race with a PR time of 48.76.

Frazee was an All-Stater in the 100m dash, taking eighth place (13.31) along with Glen Lake's Kariesue Taghon in fifth (13.15).

Central Lake-Ellsworth's Aspen Evans set a PR in the high jump, clearing 5-2 to earn state silver.

Frankfort had two in the top 10 of the pole vault as Kate May took sixth after clearing 9-6 and Willa Roth was seventh at 9-3.

In the girls 3200m, Petoskey St. Michael's Jane Manthei was third at 11:19.86 and Joburg's Madalyn Agren placed seventh to earn All-State honors in 11:30.54.

In the boys division, Joburg's Blake Fox set a season-best time in the 800m to take second. The senior ran a 1:57.43 to nab silver. St. Michael's Russell Vandemus took eighth in a PR 1:59.1 for All-State honors.

Glen Lake's Colebrook Sutherland was the area's top performer in the 1600m, running a PR of 4:25.6 for fourth place.

St. Michael's Cody Bradley grabbed the bronze in the 3200m. The sophomore ran a PR time of 9:42.72 for third place.

Gaylord's Berkshire takes 2nd in 3200m

HAMILTON — No area student-athletes earned a Division 2 state championship trophy or medal Saturday, by Gaylord's Katie Berkshire was one of the bright spots as she finished second in the 3200-meter run.

The sophomore Blue Devil ran a time of 10:47.31. St. John's Ava Schafer won in 10:39.77.

Berkshire earned All-State honors in the 1600m, setting a personal record in the process. She finished fifth in 5:00.76.

Fellow Blue Devil Ivy Roberts, also a sophomore, finished fourth in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 3 inches for All-State honors.

Cadillac's Madisyn Lundquist was an All-Stater in the pole vault, taking the bronze and clearing a PR height of 11-6. She was also ninth in the 400m (59.88).

Teammate Makenzie Johns finished 10th in both the shot put (38-2) and discus (119-2).

In the boys division, Petoskey's Sam Mitas earned an All-State nod with a sixth-place finish in the 100m dash at 11.17 seconds.

Korbin Sulitis also earned All-State honors for Petoskey, taking seventh in the discus with a throw of 155-8.