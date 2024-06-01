Track & Field state championships take center stage in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over in La Crosse, the track & field state championships featured high school athletes from all over our area in a multitude of events.

RESULTS:

Green Bay Preble’s Augutus Counard wins the D1 pole vault with a jump of 16’1″

De Pere’s Andrew Cartier beat older brother Aiden Cartier by just under two feet in the triple jump as the Redbirds captured both gold and silver

In the division one girls long jump, Neenah’s Celia Gentile got second to close out her freshman year

Fox Valley Lutheran’s Emma Nilson was the only division two girls shot putter to toss over 40 feet en route to a first place finish

Hortonville senior Ben Smith threw a state-record 207 feet in the discus, but was outdueled by a 212-foot throw just moments later. Smith ends his high school discus career with a silver medal

Iola-Scandinavia’s Charlie Vater set a boys 3200 meter state record, running a 9:02:57 to grab a gold at the end of his final high school season

Check out the full highlights in the video above.

