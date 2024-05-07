Track and field showcase highlights Rush County athletes

May 7—RUSHVILLE — The first Rush County Track and Field Showcase highlighted athletes from RCHS, BRMS and all four Rush County elementary schools.

"It was a perfect night for track and field. We were able to showcase our talents and had fun while doing it," Coach Tush said. "We started with a parade of athletes and ended with a 4x4 relay, where your team could pass anything but a baton. It was a great mixture of hard work and fun all in one night on the track and in the field."

Charity Griffith-Huffnagel, the 2023 NCAA Division I National High Jump Champion, gave motivational message to the athletes.

The Lions Pride Running Club will be hosting the annual Lions Pride 5K at 8:30 a.m. June 29 at BRMS. Registration will be on Facebook and posted around town or on StuartRoadRacing.com. The 2024 Fastest Kid In Town200 meter race which will be held before the awards ceremony.

Coach Tush sent a special thanks to the Lions Pride Coaches Marcy Westphal and Allie Lilly for bringing together the future of track and field for one night of fun on the track.

EVENT WINNERS

Shot put: RCHS — Jenna Lawler, Carter Barnes; BRMS — Preston Mauch/Ellie Gettinger; Elementary — Mason Osborne SMS and Lilly Branson RES

High jump: RCHS — Leonie Boyer, Nick Jarman; BRMS — Garrett Ray, Kyra Dyer; Elementary — Maddy Westphal SMS and Gavin Miller SMS

400: RCHS — Leyla Denney/Dustin King; BRMS — LILY Denney; Elementary — Brianna Wehr AES/ Gavin Miller SMS

200: RCHS — Katie Ripberger/Quinn Barada; BRMS — Kyra Dyer/Shawn Weston; Elementary — Gavin Miller SMS/Ellie Alspaugh AES

100: RCHS — Alayna Miller/Tom Harwot; BRMS — Kai Pernell/Emily Rouse; Elementary — Trevor Lilly RES/Ella Alspaugh AES

Hurdles: RCHS — Katie Ripberger/ Nick Jarman; BRMS — Aubree Worley/Garrett Ray; Elementary — Trevor Lilly RES/Loreli Taylor SMS

Long Jump: RCHS — McKenna Norris/Ethan Knecht; BRMS — Kai Pernell/Emily Rouse; Elementary — Trevor Lilly RES/ Ella Auspaugh

Mile: RCHS — Hunter Parmerlee/Josie Corn; BRMS — Kylee Dyer/ Mason Parmerlee

Discus: RCHS — Jenna Lawler/ Liam Gurley

800: RCHS — Mady Hankins/Elijah Biggs; BRMS — Shawn Weston/Kylee Dyer

