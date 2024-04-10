Track and field roundup: Willmar girls triumph in Fergus Falls; boys take 4th

Apr. 9—FERGUS FALLS — The Willmar girls track and field team came home with a victory Tuesday at the Otter Invitational.

The Cardinals scored 117 points to edge Detroit Lakes, which had 115. Rocori took third with 106.

Willmar's boys team took fourth with 80 points. Moorhead won with 164.

In the girls' division, the Cardinals did well in the field events. Lyndi Koosman and Maddie Molacek were each double winners.

Koosman won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 9.25 inches. She also won the triple jump with a 36-1.5.

Molack won the discus with a distance of 104-4 and the shot put with a 35-4.

Willmar also got a first-place finish from Erin Eilers in the 800-meter run. She had a time of 2 minutes, 26.46 seconds.

Sully Anez was a double winner for the Willmar boys. He won the 800 in 2:06.45 and the 1,600 in 4:30.68.

Willmar next competes next Tuesday at Rocori in Cold Spring. The meet features Central Lakes Conference schools Fergus Falls, St. Cloud Apollo, Sartell and Sauk Rapids as well as the host Spartans.

For the boys, Garrison Jackman took home the 400-meter dash title in 52.76 seconds and TJ Christensen was first in the discus (159-0) and shot put (52-10). On the girls side, Grace Schmidt was first in the discus (119-6).

Team scores were unavailable.

The Dragons host an invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield.

Two New London-Spicer relay teams and Taylor Munsch all won events in the Wright County Conference Quadrangular at Hutchinson.

Munch won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 37.63 seconds. The NLS girls also won the 4x100 relay. The team of Brooke Barney, Ayla Caskey, Katelyn Delzer and Emma Madison finished first in 52.51.

And, the NLS boys' 4x100 relay also took first. Mason Delzer, Griffin Mayhew, Carter Herman and Jack Steffensen had a time of 46.47.

Team scores were unavailable, as were the results of several events.

NLS next competes in the Dassel-Cokato Invitational at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cokato.

The Sauk Centre girls and Holdingford boys won the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Invitational at Belgrade.

The Jaguar boys were sixth with 26 points. Josh Walstrom had the team's top finish with a second-place long jump of 19 feet, 6.5 inches.

The BBE girls were seventh with 29.5 points. The Jaguars' Bree Thieschafer tied for first place in the pole vault with Sauk Centre's Francesca Rivers after clearing 7-0.