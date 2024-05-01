Track and field roundup: Willmar gets wet at Alex Relays

Apr. 30—ALEXANDRIA — Along with racing in a seven-team field, the Willmar track and field team raced against the elements on Tuesday.

Competing at a rainy Alex Relays, the Willmar boys took second place through 15 events and the girls placed third through 14 events.

Three races — the girls and boys distance medleys and the mixed 4x400-meter relay — were called off due to lightning. Scores for the girls discus and boys and girls pole vault were unavailable.

The Willmar boys scored 454 points, finishing behind Alexandria's 551.5. Fergus Falls was third with 398.

The Willmar girls had 341, placing behind Alexandria's 600.5 and Pequot Lakes' 436.

Fathi Dubet won the 3,200 with a first-place time of 10 minutes, 50.44 seconds. The Willmar boys got second-place finishes from Will Sportel (300 hurdles, 41.84), Ramero Trevino (100 dash, 12.27), Ethan Riemersma (400 dash, 54.90) and Zach Engstrom (3,200, 10:56.79).

Mallory Beier (400 dash, 1:04.26) and Lauren Eilers (1,600 run, 5:12.80) were runners-up for the Willmar girls.

Willmar prepares for the Section 6AA True Team championship meet on Tuesday, May 7 at Delano.

The Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball girls and Sauk Centre boys were the winners at the Steve Hill Invite at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.

EV-W/Kimball won the girls meet with 167. Minnewaska was second with 140, Pelican Rapids was third with 89 and New London-Spicer was 81. The Sauk Centre boys scored 137, beating Minnewaska by a point. New London-Spicer was sixth with 21.

The Minnewaska girls had a trio of wins. Dacia Fleury won the triple jump after going 33 feet, 7.5 inches. Jayda Kolstoe won the shot put with a toss of 39-0. The 4x800-meter relay team of Ella Larson, Alia Randt, Lauryn Ankeny and Olivia Danielson took first at 10 minutes, 0.28 seconds.

NLS' Cloe Williams won the girls discus at 99-8.

The Lakers' Owen Meulebroeck won both the boys 110 hurdles (16.61) and the 300 hurdles (41.71). Maeson Tank also had a pair of wins in the 400 dash (52.03) and the 800 run (2:05.01). Minnewaska's Carter Meyer, Kovarik, Meulebroeck and Tank added a win in the 4x400 relay at 3:37.01.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's girls finished fifth in the Dick Sonstegard Invitational at Howard Lake.

ACGC scored 54 points. Concordia Academy-Roseville won the six-team meet with 179. Second-place Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted with 141.5.

In the boys' division, Concordia Academy also took first with 166 points and HLWW was second with 159. ACGC took sixth with 38.

Maple Lake's boys and girls finished first at Maple Lake.

The girls scored 124 to beat Payneville, which took second with 101.5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was fourth with a 38.5

The boys scored 144 to beat second-place BBE, which had 72. Paynesville was fourth with 32.