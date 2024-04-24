Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals nab 9 1sts at home meet

Apr. 23—WILLMAR — Hosting its only home meet of the season, the Willmar track and field team wanted to impress.

Hosting a trio of teams on Tuesday, the Cardinals came away with nine wins in the Willmar Cardinal Invitational at Hodapp Field at Kennedy Elementary School.

Rocori won both team titles. The Spartan girls finished with 76 points, followed by Willmar's 58.5 and Detroit Lakes' 51.5. The Rocori boys finished with 74 points, followed by Detroit Lakes' 61.5 and Willmar's 50.5.

The Cardinal girls had a pair of relay wins. The 4x400-meter relay of Hannah Quinn, Lyndi Koosman, Mallory Swenson and Erin Eilers won in 4 minutes, 17.77 seconds. The 4x800 with Alivia Fladeboe, Gabby Martinez, Erin Eilers and Hannah Quinn also took first at 10:18.29.

Lauren Eilers added a win on the track, taking first in the 1,600 at 5:23.17. In the field, Mallory Beier won the long jump at 15 feet, 4 inches and Lyndi Koosman was first in the triple jump at 36-3.5.

Ethan Riemersma and Sully Anez won running events for the Willmar boys. Riemersma was first in the 300 hurdles at 45.12. Anez won the 3,200 in 9:36.14.

Koda Helfinstine led a 1-2-3 showing for the Cardinals in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 11-6. Also for Willmar, Rich Becker tied for first place in the high jump after clearing 5-6.

Willmar returns to action on Tuesday, April 30 at Alexandria.

The New London-Spicer girls and Litchfield boys won the team titles at a Wright County Conference West Division quadrangular at New London.

The Wildcat girls scored 129.5 points, besting Litchfield's 66. The Dragon boys put up 120 points, followed by Hutchinson with 65 and NLS with 41.5.

NLS won eight events. Wildcats that took first place were: Ayla Roediger (100-meter hurdles, 18.73 seconds); Eleanor Madsen (300 hurdles, 50.48); Emma Madison (100, 13.51); Taylor Munsch (800, 2:34.95); Kyla Vick (3,200, 12:51.49) and Danica Pederson (high jump, 4 feet, 10 inches). NLS also won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.

TJ Christensen had two of the Litchfield boys' 10 wins. Christensen won the discus at 163-4 and the shot put at 56-6. Durant Lara (high jump, 5-6) and Nick Nelson (long jump, 20-7) also won in field events. Jacob Elwell (110 hurdles, 20.07), Elijah Slinden (300 hurdles, 47.75), Garrison Jackman (400, 52.82) and August Swenson (1,600, 4:57.30) were also winners along with the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart girls won the team title at the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Panther Invitational at Tracy.

BOLD/BLHS had 111 points. Southwest Minnesota Christian/Edgerton placed second with 87. Yellow Medicine East was fourth with 56.

Kya Elfering won the 300-meter hurdles for BOLD/BLHS with a time of 54.26 seconds.

The Sting had a trio of girls with first-place finishes. Anjali Pullan won the 800 at 2:39.37. Arabella Howell was first in the pole vault after clearing eight feet. Nicole Rillo placed first in the triple jump at 32-7.5.

Hills-Beaver Creek won the boys meet with 110.5. BOLD/BLHS was sixth with 37 and YME was ninth with 10.

BOLD/BLHS' 4x100 relay team of Jack Gross, Hudson Vosika, Gabe Bergstrom and Chase Hubin placed first at 46.39.

YME's Dwight Whitebuffalo won the 300 hurdles at 44.27.

Montevideo's boys took first place and MACCRAY/Renville County West's girls were second at the Redwood Valley Invitational at Redwood Falls.

For the Thunder Hawks' boys, Jacob Ochsendorf ran to first place finishes in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 15.84 and 43.33 seconds. Francis O'Malley was also first in the discus and shot put with distances of 163 feet, 8 inches and 55 feet, 11 inches. Braden Nelson rounded out Montevideo's top placings with a first place finish in the pole vault (13-0).

As for the MACCRAY/RCW boys, Javin Mungai took first place in the 400 dash (54.46).

The MACCRAY/RCW girls had five first place finishes: Annie Bourne in the 400 dash (63.62), Frida Barrera in the 800 run (2:33.42), Emma Thein in the high jump (5-2), Emersen Tatge in the shot put (34-5) and in the 4x400 relay team of Ella Hultgren, Barrera, Bourne and Brielle Janssen (4:22.25).

The Minnewaska girls edged Barnesville 125.5-121 to earn first place at the Barnesville Booster Invitational.

The Minnewaska boys placed second with 110.5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton ran away with the boys' title with 212.5 points.