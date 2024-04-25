Track & Field Roundup: Titans, Trojans battle it out on the track; Kingsley wins Northwest Conference quad

Apr. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — Nothing like a nice crosstown rivalry to bring out some big-time performances.

That's exactly what both Traverse City West and Traverse City Central benefitted from in Wednesday's Big North Conference track and field dual meet at West Senior High School.

West's girls team is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 by MITCA, and the Titans backed that up with a bevy of event wins.

Ava King won the 1600-meter run in 5:20.86, and King helped the Titans' 4x800 relay team to a win in 10:15.14 along with Tessa Mascari, Bridget Raven and Peyton Tucker.

Madeline Bildeaux won the high jump, clearing 5 feet. Grace Moeggenborg won both the pole vault (9-0) and long jump (17-4) for West.

Central put up a fight and grabbed plenty of first-place finishes as well.

The Trojans got wins from Riley Scollard (200m, 28.33), Alexis Ball (800m, 2:25.48), Kylie Ball (300m hurdles, 50.34), the 4x100m relay team of Lenox Lee, Jazmine VanSkyhock, Ramira Malinao and Josephine Lewellen (58.11), the 4x400m relay team of Regan Feeley, Vada Brasington, Jane Steen and Emma Dykstra (4:56.8) and freshman Lorelai Zielinski (shot put, 40-11; discus, 137-2).

In the boys division, West got wins from Ben Habers (200m, 23.64), Sam King (800m, 2:05.01), Aaryn Stallworth (300m hurdles, 41.11), the 4x100m relay team of Chase Weston, Kyle Naimola, Jacob Hagerman and Jack Stoddard (45.62), Kyler Brunan (shot put, 45-9), Roman Leask (discus, 139-9), Payton Hansen (high jump, 5-6) and Drew Esper (long jump, 20-5).

Central's wins came courtesy of Nathan Stawski (pole vault, 12-0), the 4x400m relay team of Shiloh Gersenson, Lukas Reimers, Neil Oyer and Caleb Keller (3:36.88) and Jack Steen (1600m, 4:46.99).

TRACK & FIELD

Gaylord edges out Petoskey in Big North dual

GAYLORD — Gaylord knocked off Peotskey in both the girls and boys divisions of a Big North Conference dual meet Wednesday.

Gaylord got individual wins on the boys side from Cirio Espositos in the 200m (24.16), Gabe Warner in the 400m (57.91), Caleb Lamblin in the 800m (2:26.26), Chase Allen in the 300m hurdles (43.68), Connor Calano in the shot put (41-6), and Nickolas Savoie in the pole vault (12-0).

The Blue Devils also won all four boys relay races.

Petoskey's wins went to Evan Massey in the long jump (18-2), Charlie Smith in the high jump (5-8), Korbin Sulitis in the discus (154-3), Kaiden Boyce in the 110m hurdles (17.99), Parker Fettig in the 1600m (5:02.07), and Sam Mitas in the 100m (11.05).

Winning for the Blue Devils in the girls division were Nevaeh Hall in the 400m (1:18.73), Katie Berkshire in the 800m (2:26.79), Lucy Johnson in the 1600m (6:25.36), Ella Moylan in the shot put (32-9) and discus (87-2), and Mackenzie Elenz in the high jump (4-6).

The Blue Devils took three of the four relay races as Petoskey won the 4x100m.

Petoskey's other wins went to Alynna Himebaugh in the long jump (13-10), Sarah Bailey in the pole vault (10-0) and 300m hurdles (49.22), and Madeline Loe in the 100m (12.83) and 200m (36.85).

Vikings crush Wildcats in BNC meet

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Vikings made quick work of Big North Conference foe Alpena in a home meet Wednesday.

Winners for the Vikings in the boys division were Reed King in the 100m (11.61) and 200m (23.51), Nolan Nixon in the 400m (53.56), MaGill McGuire in the 800m (2:11.49), Charlie Howell in 110m hurdles (18.06), 300m hurdles (45.25) and high jump (6-4), Ethan Romey in the shot put (44-2) and discus (121-5), and JJ Mahan in the pole vault (10-6).

Winners for Cadillac in the girls division were Hanah Johnson in the 100m (13.23) and 200m (27.19), Madisyn Lundquist in the 400m (1:01.63) and pole vault (10-6), Ella McInerney in the 800m (2:33.05), Brooklynn Brown in the 1600m (5:30.95), Ari Bryant in the 100m hurdles (18.55) and 300m hurdles (53.82), Makenzie Johns in the shot put (40-3.25) and discus (115-9), and Reina McMahon in the high jump (5-0).

Cadillac swept all four boys and girls relay races as well.

Kingsley wins Northwest quad at Buckley

BUCKLEY — The Kingsley Stags won the boys and girls team titles at Wednesday's Northwest Conference quad meet.

The Kingsley boys team got wins from David Whims in the 100m (11.7), Jonathan Whims in the 200m (23.6), Grant Kolbusz in the 400m (54.7), Branden Stock in the 1600m (4:52.2), Colten Goethals in the 110m hurdles (17.8) and 300m hurdles (45.6), Chase Bott in the discus (144-4.5), Kole Osborn in the high jump (5-7), Braxton Zenner in the pole vault (12-6), and Gavin Lewis in the long jump (18-6.5).

Kingsley won three of the four boys relay races, taking runner-up to Benzie Central in the 4x400m.

Other winners in the boys division were Benzie Central's Jackson Schaub (800m, 2:15; 3200m, 11:47) and fellow Huskie Ryan Kincaid in the shot put (50-6.5).

The Stags got wins in the girls division from Norah Galton in the 100m hurdles (16.1) and 300m hurdles (49.6), the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, Adalene Chambers in the discus (89-4), Kelsey Saxton in the pole vault (10-0), and Emily Bott in the long jump (13-9.5).

Other girls winners were Benzie's Amaya Roper (high jump, 4-8), Flora Zickert (shot put, 33-0.5), and Ava Iverson (200m, 28.2; 100m, 13.7); Leland's 4x800m relay team; Buckley's 4x200m relay team; Buckley's Aiden Harrand (3200m, 12:45.2; 800m, 2:25.2; 400m, 1:00.5); and Leland's Natalie Burpee (1600m, 6:24.6).

Glen Lake boys, Frankfort girls win NWC meet

FRANKFORT — Glen Lake won the boys division in Tuesday's Northwest Conference meet in impressive fashion, taking first in 11 of 17 events.

Picking up wins for the Lakers were Boden Fisher in the 100m (12.03), Dylan Cundiff in the 200m (24.83), Abraham Feeney in the 400m (58.53) and 3200m (10:53.21), Britton Wheeler in the 800m (2:41.66), Dexter Martin in the 1600m (5:47.47), Tyler Bixby in the 110m hurdles (18.79) and 300m hurdles (45.59), and Thomas Skipper in the discus (111-0).

The Lakers also got relay wins from Fisher, Colebrook Sutherland, Cundiff and Noah Scott in the 4x400m (3:52.14) and then Cundiff, Feeney, Bixby and Sutherland in the 4x800m (9:23.33).

Frankfort won the other six events behind Emmerson Farmer in the long jump (19-11), Adam Townsend in the pole vault (11-0), Bryce Plesha in the high jump (5-10), Nolan Clouse in the shot put (37-2), the relay team of Townsend, Owen Mills, Ty Beeman and Farmer in the 4x100m (48.8) and 4x200m (1:39.62).

The Panthers won the girls division behind winning efforts from Gwyneth Dunaway in the 100m (13.17), Addison Jarosz in the 400m (1:03.66), Lily Wolfe in the 100m hurdles (21.69) and 300m hurdles (1:00.3), Grace Wolfe in the high jump (4-10) and long jump (15-11), and Kate May in the pole vault (8-6).

Frankfort also got wins in the 4x100m relay as Eliza Frary, Alice Luther, Jarosz and Dunaway ran a 52.29, and in the 4x400m relay as Dunaway, Grace Wolfe, Payton Miller and Jarosz wan a 4:27.49.

Other winners in the girls division included Glen Lake's Karisue Taghon in the (27.62), and Eleanor Valkner in the shot put (30-10) and discus (110-7); Onekama's Jennifer Kmiecik in the 800m (2:41.84), 1600m (5:54.22) and 3200m (14.24.1); and the Laker relay team of Emily Alaimo, Lydia Fosmore, Taghon and Robin Lane in the 4x200m (1:57.1).

Kissling, Brethren lead Mesick to 2nd place at WMD meet

CUSTER — Abby Kissling has been the do-it-all senior for the Brethren Bobcats this track season, and that trend continued at the West Michigan D jamboree at Mason County Eastern.

Kissling has racked up 11 wins across six events so far in 2024 and has never finished worse than fifth, doing that only once. The senior won the 100m (13.62), 200m (28.39) and 400m (1:07.94) while taking second in the 100m hurdles Wednesday.

Fellow Bobcat Maddy Biller stayed perfect in the shot put this season, winning the event for the fourth time with a personal-best throw of 38 feet, 5.75 inches. She took second in the discus at 90-7.

Brethren's relay team of Natalie Myers, Kierston Scholl, Mackenna Wardie and Chloe Tracy won the 4x800m in 12:41.14.