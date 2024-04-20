Track & Field Roundup: St. Francis wins Mancelona Invite; Cadillac girls dominate in home meet win; Elk Rapids leaves Charlevoix with two titles

Apr. 19—MANCELONA — Unseasonably cold temps and a few snow flurries weren't going to cool down Traverse City St. Francis.

The Gladiators ran hot at the Mancelona Invite on Friday, taking home the team titles in the boys and girls division while grabbing first place in multiple events.

Cam Sellers' strong junior season for the Glads continued as he set a personal record and won the 100-meter dash in 10.94 seconds. He did the same in the 200m, setting another PR and getting the win in 22.38 seconds.

Tucker Krumm earned the win in the 400m for St. Francis at 52.63. Fellow Gladiator Joseph Carlson won the 1600m with a PR run of 4:44.8.

The Gladiators' relay team of Robby Myler, Carlson, Riley Pattinson and Krumm won the 4x800m by nearly 30 seconds, finishing in 8:43.95. Carlson, Myler, Lewis Walter and Krumm also won the 4x400m relay in 3:41.21.

The Glads put together a winning performance in the girls division as well.

Sophomore Sophia Tucker won the 200m with a season-best run of 27.36 and the long jump with a PR leap of 15 feet, 5.75 inches. Mary Masserant also took home gold, winning the 800m at 2:39.55.

The St. Francis relay team of Maya Padisak, Helen Biggar, Addie Lesinksi and Tucker won the 4x200m in 1:52.26. Kate Classens won the shot put with a launch of 32 feet, 7 inches.

Other area winners in the boys division included Grand Traverse Academy's Nate Dix in the 110m hurdles (16.3); Johannesburg-Lewiston's Blake Fox in the 800m (2:04.77) and Malaki Gascho in the 3200m (10:13.66); and Frankfort's Adam Townsend in the pole vault (11-6).

Other area winners in the girls division were GT Academy's Alleah Dix in the 100m hurdles (17.42) and the 300m hurdles (51.6); Frankort's Gwyneth Dunaway in the 100m (13.02), Addison Jarosz in the 400m (1:03.52), Payton Miller in the discus (79-8.5), Kate May in the pole vault (8-0), and the Panthers' relay team of Eliza Frary, Sofia Alaimo Schindler, Jarosz and Dunaway in the 4x100m (52.28); Petoskey St. Michael's Jane Manthei in the 1600m (5:17.18) and 3200m (11:29.16); and Joburg's relay team of Madalyn Agren, Danielle Agren, Harlie Fox and Allie Nowak in the 4x800m (10:39.64).

TRACK & FIELD

Cadillac girls win big at Rathbun Invite

CADILLAC — Cadillac enjoyed some homecooking on a chilly Friday, taking the title in the girls division at the Vikings' Rathbun Invite.

Grabbing wins for the Vikings were Hanah Johnson in the 100m (13.11) and 200m (27.39), Madisyn Lundquist in the 400m (1:02.17) and pole vault (10-0), the relay teams of Avery Meyer, Charlie Bennett, Lundquist and Johnson in the 4x200m (1:49.35), Ella McInerney, Marisa Mazza, Sofia Assalone and Brooklynn Brown in the 4x800m (11:02.08) and McInerney, Bennett, Zoe Barnes and Lundquist in the 4x400m (4:21.79), Makenzie Johns in the shot put (25-10.75) and discus (120-8), and Reina McMahon in the high jump (5-0).

Other girls winners were Buckley's Aiden Harrand in the 800m (2:21.6) and 1600m (5:11.87); Gaylord's Katie Berkshire in the 3200m (11:04.96); Lake City's Sadie Larson in the 100m hurdles (17.53); and Petoskey's Alexandra Petok in the 300m (51.45), and the relay team of Lucy Tarachas, Emma Mitas, Petok and Nevaeh Leonard in the 4x100m (51.27).

Area winners in the boys division were Petoskey's Sam Mitas in the 100m, the relay teams of Mitch Eberhart, Seth Marek, Mason Fralick and Mitas in the 4x100m and Fralick, Marek, Brady Odenbach and Mitas in the 4x400m; Gaylord's Cirio Espositos in the 200m; Lake City's Darin Kunkel in the 400m; Cadillac's relay team of Reed King, Porter Westdorp, Gabe Cochrane and Connor Vermeulen in the 4x200m; and Kingsley's Chase Bott in the discus.

Elks take boys, girls titles at Charlevoix Invite

CHARLEVOIX — Elk Rapids won the boys and girls divisions at Friday's Charlevoix Invite.

Max Ward nabbed wins for the Elks in both the boys 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles at 15.87 and 41.26 seconds, respectively. Koa West won the pole vault, clearing a personal-record height of 10-6.

The Elks' relay teams of Zeke Keaton, Briggs Leahy, Mason Cannon and Cooper Moore won the 4x200m at 1:38.65, and Seth Brown, Ward, Keaton and Keegan Kiel won the 4x400 in 3:43.91.

Elk Rapids winners on the girls side were Paige Fosdick in the 100m (13.7) and 200m (28.81), Leighton Smith in the 400m (1:03.62), Brynne Schulte in the 1600m (5:37.05), the relay teams of Fosdick, Ella Peck, Joelle Swanson and Anna Pray in the 4x400m (4:34.66), and Eva Pray, Schulte, Swanson and Anna Pray in the 4x800m (10:47.1).

Other area winners in the boys division were East Jordan's William Webb in the 100m and 200m, Isaac Black in the 400m, Wesley Pennington in the discus, and Logan Shooks in the high jump; Kalkaska's Gavin Guggemos in the 800m and 1600m; Grayling's Drew Moore in the 3200m; Charlevoix's Camden Carey in the shot put; and Gaylord St. Mary's Robbie Armstrong in the long jump.

Boys relay winners were East Jordan's Coen Burks, Black, Logan Shooks and Webb in the 4x100m, and Kalkaska's Camden Moore, Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales, Adam Williams and Guggemos in the 4x800.

Other area winners in the girls division were Leland's Ella Knudsen in the 800m and 3200m; East Jordan's Madelyn Hardy in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and long jump; Grayling's Rylan Finstrom in the shot put and discus; Kalkaska's Myah Little in the high jump; and Charlevoix's Kate Wood in the pole vault.

Girls relay winners were Kalkaska's Alorrah Doty, Kylie Robinson, Xiana Buyze-Prieto and Ava Ivkovich in the 4x100m, and Charlevoix's Tayrn Carey, Dana Brown, Kristie Cordova and Agnes Edgren in the 4x200.

Mesick's Putney, Brethren's Kissling, Biller get wins at Hesperia

HESPERIA — Wyatt Putney added two more wins to his 2024 resume at Friday's Panther Small School Invite in Hesperia.

Putney, a junior, won the 100-meter dash in 11.68 seconds and took first in the 200m at 24.5.

Brethren's Abby Kissling, following up a four-win performance, earned two more as she took first in the 300m hurdles in 52.14 and the long jump at 15 feet, 3.25 inches.

Fellow Bobcat Maddy Biller nabbed first place in both the shot put at 34-4.5 and the discus at 92-8.5.