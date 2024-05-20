Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks bring home 2nd place

May 19—STILLWATER — The Montevideo boys were the Class A runner-up at the state True Team track and field championship meet Saturday at Stillwater High School.

With a meet-best five first-place finishes, the Thunder Hawks scored 509 points. St. Charles claimed the Class A boys championship with 543.5. Holdingford (504.5), Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (499) and Luverne (487) rounded out the top five.

In the girls' meet, Minnewaska claimed seventh place with 427.5. The top five were Luverne (521), Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland (519.5), West Marshall (467), Winona Cotter (458) and HLWW (444.5).

Francis O'Malley swept the throws for the Montevideo boys. He tossed 53 feet, 6 inches in shot put and 151-0 in discus. Braden Nelson added another win in the field in the pole vault, clearing 13-6. Jacob Ochsendorf had three finishes in the top five. He won the 400-meter dash (51.08 seconds), third in the 100 dash (11.39) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.08). The Thunder Hawks' 4x100 also won in 44.70.

Jayda Kolstoe had the Laker girls' best finish, winning the shot put at 39-0.75. She also placed third in discus at 107-5. Lauryn Ankeny placed second in the 300 hurdles at 47.15.