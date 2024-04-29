Track and field roundup: Montevideo senior captures shot put title

Apr. 28—ST. PAUL — Montevideo senior Francis O'Malley took first place in the shot put late Friday in the prestigious Hamline Elite Meet.

O'Malley won the event with a distance of 55 feet, 8 inches, to beat Centennial senior Timmy Ball. Ball also had a distance of 55-8 but had more scratches than O'Malley.

O'Malley is headed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to play football in the fall.

Litchfield senior T.J. Christensen finished second in the discus with a throw of 173-1. Luke Banks, a junior from St. Peter, took first in 177-9. O'Malley finished 11th with a distance of 151-7. Christensen also finished seventh int he shot put with a ditance of 52-11.

Lac qui Parle Valley's Brayson Boike finished second in the boys' high jump with a leap of 6-4. Sam Snitker, a senior from Grand Meadow, won with a 6-8.

Willmar junior Sully Anez finished 12th in the boys' 3,200, finishing in a time of 9:29.96. Robert Mechura, a junior from Roseville Area, won in 8:59.02.

Montevideo senior Braden Nelson finished ninth in the pole vault with a 13-1. Brain Schloeder, a senior from Rockford, took first with a distance of 15-10.

In the girls' division, Willmar junior Lauren Eilers finished 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:20.85. Calia Chaney, a senior from Pequot Lakes, took first in 2:12.32.

Litchfield senior Grace Schmidt finished fourth in the discus with a distance of 119-10. Alex Fahey, a sophomore from Forest Lake, won the event with a 135-11.

The Hamline Elite Meet features individual athletes from across the state who have met top qualifying standards. Most of the competitors are considered state-meet caliber.