Track and field roundup: Montevideo duo does well at relays

May 3—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A pair of Montevideo athletes finished in the top 20 through Day 1 of the 99th Annual Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday at Howard Wood Field.

Senior Francis O'Malley placed 14th out of 40 entrants in the boys shot put with a toss of 51 feet, 2.25 inches. He was one of 16 throwers to surpass 50 feet. Ethan Thomas of Grand Forks Central (North Dakota) won with a distance of 62-0.25.

Fellow Thunder Hawks senior Braden Nelson tied for 18th in the boys pole vault at 13-0. Twenty-nine athletes competed in the event. Beau Karst of Harrisburg (South Dakota) won after clearing 15-6.

The Howard Wood Relays resume on Saturday.

GIRLS